  Insider notes on Dabo Swinney's Clemson: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Cade Klubnik, Antonio Williams, and more

Insider notes on Dabo Swinney's Clemson: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Cade Klubnik, Antonio Williams, and more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Aug 11, 2025 18:55 GMT
Despite the national trend of signing transfers to big money NIL deals, Dabo Sweeney chooses to do it the old-fashioned way: recruit talent and keep them in tow. He’s been the best in the nation when it comes to the latter, and it’s going to pay dividends. Clemson has incredible talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage and a roster worthy of challenging for a national title this season as well as impacting the first round in next April’s draft.

Clemson has a history of putting talented defensive linemen/pass rushers in the draft as well as receivers, and that tradition is going to continue next April.

T.J. Parker is widely considered a first-round prospect inside and outside the scouting community, and he’s worthy of the honor. He’s an athletic as well as explosive front-seven player who is effective standing over tackle as well as coming out of a three-point stance. Parker is fast off the edge and makes plays in space, but he also adequately defends the run. He’s not the biggest prospect and comes with size limitations, a la recent first round pick Jalon Walker, yet he’s a difference maker who can be used in a variety of schemes.

Antonio Williams is a playmaker in his own right at the receiver position. He’s incredibly quick, agile and surehanded. Williams routinely makes the ordinary as well as the extraordinary reception, and he’s effective running after the catch. He’s a smaller wideout, which will raise a few red flags, but he’s potentially a No. 1 receiver on Sundays.

Talk to scouts and they’ll likely tell you that Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik is a Day 3 prospect; he’s not a big-bodied passer and lacks a vertical arm. Yet the film tells me a different story, as Klubnik made huge strides in his game last season and turned into a real general on the field. He’s smart and poised and did a terrific job leading the Clemson offense. Klubnik is also accurate and stays away from bad decision making and poor passes for the most part. He’s a quarterback prospect who will blow somebody away in a postseason All-Star game such as the Senior Bowl, kill the combine interviews and cement himself as a first-round prospect.

Moving back to the defensive line, Peter Woods is another terrific prospect with position versatility. He can line up at defensive tackle or end in a three-man line, as he often does for Clemson, and he’s effective at both. He’s strong as a bull and routinely discards offensive tackles, yet he is another with size and growth limitations.

Cornerback Avieon Terrell is a lot like his older brother AJ: tough and athletic with great ball skills. Terrell is outstanding facing the action and equally as effective in man coverage and does a terrific job making plays with his back to the ball. He’s short and won’t come near the six-foot mark teams want in a No. 1 corner, which will depress his draft stock.

Linebacker Wade Woodaz is graded as a Day 3 pick by most scouts I’ve spoken with, yet I strongly disagree with that opinion. Woodaz is not a great pass rusher, but he’s a fantastic off-ball linebacker with the combination of instincts, athleticism and toughness that translate to a starting spot on Sundays. He has the ability to pursue the run as a middle linebacker as well as the foot speed, quickness and skill as a cover linebacker to line up on the weak side.

Jeadyn Lukus is woefully underrated, as the scouts I’ve spoken with have him rated as a fifth-round prospect. Yet coming in near 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with next-level ball skills, instincts and toughness, I fully expect Lukus is someone who will be a top-15 cornerback on everyone’s list come next April.

Clemson Prospects
GradeRoundPosFull NameYr#
4.121stOLBT.J. Parker3Jr3
4.091stWRAntonio Williams3Jr0
4.031stQBCade Klubnik5Sr2
3.931-2CBAvieon Terrell3Jr20
3.822ndDTPeter Woods3Jr11
3.753rdILBWade Woodaz4Sr17
3.683rdTBlake Miller4Sr78
3.584thSKhalil Barnes3Jr7
3.544thCBJeadyn Lukus4Sr10
3.475thTTristan Leigh5Sr71
3.426thDTDeMonte Capehart6Sr19
3.21FAGWalker Parks6Sr64
Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.

Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season.

Edited by Tony Pauline
