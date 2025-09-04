Insider notes on Florida State and Georgia Tech: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Duce Robinson, Haynes King, & more

Florida State and Georgia Tech are two programs headed in opposite directions. One year removed from being snubbed by the College Football Playoff, Florida State suffered through a miserable two-win season and barely impacted the draft with just two players selected. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech pulled several upsets last season before losing a heartbreaker to rival Georgia in the finale of the regular season. Neither program will have a major impact on the 2026 NFL Draft.

Florida State

Like the past two drafts, a defensive lineman sits near the top of the Florida State list of NFL prospects. Yet unlike the prior two linemen selected from the program, Darrell Jackson Jr. is more of a gap-occupying tackle than a playmaker. Jackson is big, powerful and easily holds the point against single or double-team blocks. He does the dirty work on the inside and comes with an upside which, if met, could push him into the draft’s second day.

Micah Pettus is a massive offensive lineman and someone I was high on early in his career at Mississippi. He’s powerful, blocks with solid fundamentals and moves well for a big blocker. Yet his game was in a tailspin at times last season, and Pettus must pull it together in 2025.

Florida State Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.47 5th DT Darrell Jackson Jr. 5Sr 6 3.38 6th T Micah Pettus 5Sr 57 3.32 6th WR Duce Robinson 3Jr 0 3.29 7th WR Squirrel White 4Sr 4 3.28 7th S Shyheim Brown 5Sr 1 3.27 7-FA RB Roydell Williams 5Sr 24 3.16 FA WR Malik Benson 4Sr 10

Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets’ top NFL prospects left via the transfer portal, yet the program offers several talented Day 3 prospects for the next level. Malik Rutherford is a surehanded wideout with the speed necessary to stretch the field vertically and outrun defenders. He has a solid game, yet Rutherford is small and may struggle to measure 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds in predraft testing. At the very least, he’s a legitimate fifth receiver prospect who could line up in the slot and see duty as a return specialist.

Ahmari Harvey is a developing corner with next-level size and toughness, yet he has an unpolished game. He’s much better facing the action, and he must learn to make plays with his back to the ball.

Jamal Haynes is a short, undersized running back who is terrific in every aspect of the position. He’s a creative ball carrier who also runs hard on the inside. Haynes is a good receiver out of the backfield and should succeed as a third-down back on Sundays.

Keylan Rutledge is a strong, small-area blocker who would perfectly fit a power gap scheme. While I like his playing style, he may not tip the scales more than 310 pounds, which is not optimal for that type of blocking system.

Georgia Tech Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.37 6th WR Malik Rutherford 5Sr 8 3.34 6th CB Ahmari Harvey 5Sr 3 3.31 6th RB Jamal Haynes 5Sr 1 3.29 7th G Keylan Rutledge 4Sr 77 3.21 FA WR Eric Rivers 5Sr 3 3.18 FA DT Jordan van den Berg 5Sr 99 3.18 FA QB Haynes King 5Sr 10 2.98 FA CB Jyron Gilmore 6Sr 5

