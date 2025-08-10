Insider notes on Jets: Breece Hall could be traded, Aaron Glenn's culture, expectations for 2025, and more

The New York Jets are starting over, again. A brand-new general manager, a new head coach, and a change at quarterback will lead the team into the 2025 season. Yet talking to players that have been on the roster the past few years and veterans that have been around the league for more than a decade, there’s a different feeling this time around. There seem to be signs of hope from a franchise that has been rebuilding for almost 15 years.

Ad

Earlier this year, during a week of practices at the Shrine and Senior Bowls, I wrote multiple stories on Darren Mougey, the newly hired Jets general manager who came from the Broncos. To remind everyone, people who knew and dealt with Mougey were very high on the hire and lavished praise on the Jets. Much of that praise was later heaped on the hiring of Aaron Glenn, who was drafted into the league by the franchise in 1994, to be the team’s new head coach.

Ad

Trending

And now much the same is being said by players on the roster, who tell me the attitude and culture of the Jets has completely turned around.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Jets culture under Aaron Glenn

I’ve heard from players who have been with the organization the past three seasons over the past two days, and they tell me the passion and culture in the building at Florham Park has changed completely. Unlike the Robert Saleh era where players often ran amok, there is a totally different feel. The players love the new staff, and there is an energy level like never before, even surpassing the short-lived Aaron Rodgers era. One veteran who has been in the league for more than a dozen years called the new Jets coaching staff and front office “real NFL stuff”, praising the way practices, meetings and all else have been handled.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Players love the grind and contact in the practices, which have been taken to the next level, and there is a real belief like never before. Rather than looking towards just one player, as they had been with Rodgers, I’m told the Jets locker room is more professional and players are passionate about their responsibilities.

The expectations in the locker room are that the Jets will compete in 2025, then build from there. Whether that happens remains to be seen, yet expect the Jets to play hard every snap this season and not mail it in, as they have in recent years.

Ad

Breece Hall could be moved by trade deadline

Several players have a lot riding on the line, starting with running back Breece Hall. This is nothing new, as there was speculation the Jets would trade the fourth-year veteran, who looked like a star in the making as a rookie, this past offseason. People close to the situation speculate that the Jets could move Hall by the trade deadline, then move forward with Braelon Allen as well as Isaiah Davis and eventually draft a running back in 2026. Allen, a second-year back who was a fourth-round selection in 2024, surprised everyone last season and played beyond expectations. Davis, a favorite of this coaching staff, has been more than serviceable as a rotational back.

Ad

Another player who could be shown the door sooner rather than later is tight end Jeremy Ruckert. The former third-round pick has been one of the few disappointments from the Jets' 2022 draft that yielded Ahmad Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson. Passes have been bouncing off Ruckert’s hands in camp and he never developed into the receiver the prior regime hoped, totaling just 35 receptions in three years.

Presently, Ruckert has two things going for him- tight end Mason Taylor, who the Jets drafted in the second round as the heir apparent at the position, is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is expected to be out at least a week. Also, the new Jets coaching staff have experimented moving Ruckert around the field as a blocker at positions such as fullback, and he’s done well. That could secure his roster spot. During the team’s first pre-season game on Saturday against the Packers, Ruckert came away with no receptions and was not targeted despite playing most of the first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.