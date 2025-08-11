Insider notes on Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Jeremiyah Love, Malachi Fields, and more

After a disastrous home loss in South Bend to lowly Northern Illinois, the Fighting Irish pulled it together then made a run through the College Football Playoff that few expected. They ended up having a half-dozen players selected in the draft earlier this year, with two of them ending up on the second day. The numbers look better for Notre Dame next year in terms of quantity and quality.
Jeremiyah Love was a dominant force for the Irish offense early in the College Football Playoff, yet an injury relegated him to decoy down the stretch. He’s a nice-sized back with explosive speed and the ability to take it the distance, as witnessed in the opening round of the playoffs against Indiana. He displays excellent vision, picks up yardage off initial contact and falls forward when tackled. Love is also a terrific blocker. He was more of a big-play situational runner last season rather than a feature back, as Love carried the ball more than a dozen times in just five games, with his largest number of carries being the 16 he totaled against Virginia. One would suspect Love will get significantly more carries this season with the Notre Dame quarterback situation in flux at the moment.
The Irish have a long history of putting quality defensive backs into the early part of the draft, and Christian Gray will be the next one. Gray is a nice-sized cornerback with terrific ball skills and an improving game. He battles receivers throughout the route and works to get his head back around then track the pass. He’s fluid pedaling in reverse, smooth flipping his hips and nicely times pass defenses.
Whoever turns out to be the starting quarterback at Notre Dame will have two quality receivers at their disposal, wideouts with contrasting styles.
Virginia transfer Malachi Fields is a big-bodied possession wideout with reliable hands. He consistently out-muscles opponents and wins out for the contested grab. Yet Fields comes up shy in the quickness and speed department. That’s not a problem for Wisconsin transfer Will Pauling, who shows a burst and the ability to beat opponents in a footrace. He’s also reliable catching the football. Pauling missed time with a variety of injuries last season after a brilliant 2023 campaign and must prove he’s durable this year.
Billy Schrauth is a powerful small-area blocker who turns bigger defenders from the line and controls them at the point. He doesn’t show much ability blocking in motion, yet he has the frame to get bigger.
