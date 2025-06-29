Insider notes on Miami Dolphins: Quinn Ewers is potential steal of the draft, drafting Kenneth Grant, and more

The Miami Dolphins were in a bit of a pickle moving towards the draft. They let a lot of talent walk out the door the past two years, and starting left tackle Terron Armstead chose to retire. And even more starting veterans could be traded before camp opens next month.

There were many directions the Dolphins could head in Round 1, but with Kelvin Banks Jr. off the board, they chose to address the void at defensive tackle, selecting Kenneth Grant, the player I had them selecting in early versions of my mock draft. Grant is large, athletic and explosive. He has incredible upside, and as I’ve stated all along, former teammate Mason Graham (the fifth pick of the draft) is more of a sure thing but Grant could be the better player two years down the road if he reaches his potential.

Versatile offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea was the team’s next selection in Round 2 and a good value pick. Savaiinaea was unfairly downgraded outside of scouting circles leading up to the draft, yet he’s a powerful blocker who can line up at right tackle or guard on Sundays.

The Dolphins did not select again until the fifth round, when they had a trio of picks, starting with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who’ll be a good complement to Grant. The sophomore from Maryland is a powerful space eater who displayed playmaking ability during Shrine Bowl practices. He’s more athletic than given credit for and has a large upside, like Grant.

Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. was the next pick in the round and a major reach in my opinion. Marshall has terrific measurables, but he never lived up to the expectations of scouts and, despite being highly rated entering last season, played in just seven games. He’s more bark than bite and needs a lot of work on his game.

Miami lost two safeties in the offseason, but they may have found at least one replacement with their final pick in the fifth round, Dante Trader Jr. from Maryland. Trader was a terrific three-year player on the college level who struggled with injuries last season. He’s a good athlete and was a phenomenal lacrosse player on the college level, yet Trader is not a good tester. Don’t be surprised if he’s the Dolphins’ nickel safety next season then develops into a starter.

The team selected a good player in the sixth round with running back Ollie Gordon II. Despite his game really falling off last season, Gordon is a well-rounded back effective as a ball carrier, blocker and pass catcher. He’ll be a good complement to the speed backs already on the Dolphins depth chart.

The team had a pair of last-round picks and started off by taking Quinn Ewers, who could be the steal of the draft. With all the focus on Shedeur Sanders sliding down draft boards, few paid attention to Ewers’ drop. Despite all his winning on the college level and good performances at the combine and pro day, Ewers inexplicably slid into the last frame. He needs a bit of technique work, but the fact that he can sit behind Tua Tagovailoa and learn is an added bonus.

Zeek Biggers was the final choice and is another that adds talent to a depleted interior defensive line. Biggers, like Grant and Phillips, is an athletic big man with a versatile game.

The Dolphins did an outstanding job signing UDFAs, starting with a pair of receivers, Andrew Armstrong and Theo Wease Jr. Armstrong was a dominant receiver at Arkansas the past two years and tested much better at pro day and the combine than anyone thought. He should’ve been drafted in the middle rounds. Wease was highly thought-of in the scouting community and performed well next to Luther Burden at Missouri, outplaying his higher-rated teammate at times. Tight end Jalin Conyers was another terrific signing, and with the potential of Jonnu Smith being traded, he will compete for a roster spot. Cornerback BJ Adams is another who’ll compete for a roster spot with Miami’s need at the position, a need that will get larger if they trade Jalen Ramsey.

Grade - B: Except for John Marshall Jr., I like every selection the Dolphins made. They revamped the interior defensive line, got immediate help on the offensive line and may have a future starting safety in the wings. That said, they’ve made some very questionable decisions with veterans in the past two years, and it’s tough to convincingly say the team is headed in the right direction.

