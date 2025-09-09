Insider notes on Mike McDaniel's potential firing: Dolphins HC's future uncertain, Tua Tagovailoa's concerns, and more

The discontentment in Miami continues to grow and is close to reaching a boiling point after the team’s blowout loss in Week 1 to the Indianapolis Colts. After two successful seasons since joining the Dolphins in 2022, when the team made the playoffs both years, the situation has continually gotten worse under head coach Mike McDaniel. Sources now speculate that McDaniel, as well as general manager Chris Grier, may not survive the season if they don’t turn it around -- quickly.

McDaniel was hired by the Miami Dolphins to be the team’s head coach in February 2022, replacing Brian Flores, who held the position the prior three seasons. McDaniel came from the San Francisco 49ers, where he was the offensive coordinator for one season after being the team’s running game coordinator the prior four years.

Dolphins' downward spiral after early promise

During his five seasons with the franchise, the Niners made two trips to the conference title game and one to the Super Bowl in 2019. McDaniel’s forte is running the football, and many believe that’s where his problem lies in Miami.

Upon taking the job with the Dolphins in 2022, McDaniel inherited quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whom the team selected with the fifth pick of the 2020 draft. The new head coach was directed to elevate Tagovailoa’s game and take him to the next level, something he did quite well early on. Tagovailoa showed marked improvement in his first season under McDaniel then really took it to the next level in 2023, when he led the league in passing on his way to being a Pro Bowl quarterback. That season, Miami finished with a record of 11-6 and then was ousted in the first round of the playoffs.

It's been all downhill since.

League sources tell me that moving away from the running game to focus the offense around Tagovailoa has hurt the Dolphins and McDaniel. “They’re a finesse offense with an offensive line that’s not physical or consistent,” one source told me, “And that’s not a good combination.” The Dolphins offensive line was consistently ranked as one of the worst in the league prior to this season. Another source believes that the team using speedy but smaller, one-dimensional offensive skill players adds to the problems.

Tua Tagovailoa's health concerns

Then there’s the issue of Tagovailoa’s health, in many ways tied to the poor offensive line. Dating back to his days with Alabama, the quarterback suffered four concussions -- three which occurred in the NFL -- as well as a fractured pelvis, a dislocated hip, a back injury and other injuries that kept him off the field.

Several of those concussions were difficult to watch, as the quarterback staggered around the field after getting back on his feet, which led many to speculate early retirement was in the cards. Since entering the league in 2020, Tagovailoa has played a full season just once.

Besides an offense that’s struggled recently, there’s also been an exodus of talent from the franchise. Christian Wilkins, a 2019 first-round pick, walked out the door via free agency, as did safety Jevon Holland. The team traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey as well as tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then there was the retirement of All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead. Except for Wilkins, the other four players were lost this past offseason.

And while many believe Miami was correct in not re-signing Christian Wilkins to the nine-figure price tag he demanded, the attrition of talent hurt the Dolphins. League sources also believe there is no light at the end of the tunnel in the near future. Constantly trying to replace talented players who leave via free agency or were traded away coupled with a lack of direction is a problem and the real issue.

So where does that leave McDaniel and Grier?

Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier could be fired before 2025 season ends

Sources close to the situation tell me that if the Dolphins are not competitive over the next 6 to 7 games, they believe owner Stephen Ross will pull the trigger and fire both before the season ends. These same sources tell me McDaniel rubs some people in the organization the wrong way, which does not mix well with a losing record.

Week 1 was a disaster for the Dolphins, as they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 33-8. League insiders say it was as much a symptom of the Dolphins being a bad team as it was the result of the Colts being that good.

The Dolphins’ next seven opponents include the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons before they finish the month of October against the Baltimore Ravens on a Thursday night.

While there is the possibility of a few wins over the next two months, there is an equal, if not better, chance of a disastrous run. Ross will then be facing a difficult decision with many in the league believing it could end up with McDaniel being shown the door.

