Insider notes on Nebraska & Northwestern: Draft grades on top prospects ft. Dane Key, Anto Saka, and more

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is likely on his last legs and must win next year, or he could be out in Lincoln. Meanwhile, Northwestern head coach David Braun, who saved the program after the Pat Fitzgerald fiasco of 2023, should get his team back to their winning ways. When comparing draft boards, Northwestern has a decided advantage.

Nebraska

The once-mighty Cornhuskers program has had players drafted in the top 100 only once over the past nine years, and that’s unlikely to change next April. The top Huskers prospect is a receiver transfer from Kentucky, Dane Key, who grades as a mid-Day 3 prospect. Key has nice size and catches the ball extremely well, yet he is neither quick nor fast. His production has never been anything special for a bigger possession wideout either.

Nebraska has three defensive backs who could break into the late rounds with good senior campaigns. DeShon Singleton is a hard-hitting safety who is best defending the run. Malcolm Hartzog Jr. is small yet quick and offers nickel-back potential over the slot receiver. Ceyair Wright has nice size and plays productive football, albeit in short spurts.

UTSA transfer Jimari Butler showed a lot of pass-rushing skills at his former school and will be dangerous if he pulls it all together.

Nebraska Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.45 5th WR Dane Key 4Sr 18 3.24 FA S DeShon Singleton 4Sr 8 3.19 FA CB Malcolm Hartzog Jr. 4Sr 7 3.18 FA CB Ceyair Wright 5Sr 15 3.04 FA DE Jimari Butler 4Jr 10 3.03 FA CB Marques Buford Jr. 5Sr 3 3.02 FA OLB Dasan McCullough 4Sr 22 2.92 FA T Zion Nelson 6Sr 60

Northwestern

The Wildcats have multiple prospects on the lines of scrimmage, starting with Anto Saka, an explosive and athletic pass rusher. Sako is effective out of a three-point stance or standing over tackle and makes plays all over the field. He’s tough to stop but easy to find on film as he’s almost always collecting double-team blocks. His movement skills, speed and ability to make plays in any direction are impressive. Scouts I’ve spoken with have a fourth-round grade on Sako, yet I see a lot more in him.

Calen Tiernan moves from left tackle to his more natural spot on the right side. He’s a large and strong lineman who anchors at the point or controls opponents once engaged in a block. Tiernan does show great mobility and movement skills, and it’s possible he’ll get pushed inside to guard on Sundays.

Aidan Hubbard is a hard-working defensive end with nice length and growth potential. He gets the most from his ability and Hubbard’s motor is always running. He’ll be a terrific addition on a Sunday roster as a rotational lineman in a four-man front.

Keep an eye on Evan Beerntsen, the former South Dakota State lineman. He’s an average-sized power blocker who plays like his hair’s on fire and is always working to destroy opponents. He possesses the temperament and ability to back up in the NFL.

Northwestern Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.84 2nd DE Anto Saka 4Jr 4 3.48 5th T Caleb Tiernan 5Sr 72 3.37 6th DE Aidan Hubbard 5Sr 91 3.12 FA G Evan Beerntsen 6Sr 60 3.03 FA RB Cam Porter 6Sr 4

