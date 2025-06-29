Insider notes on New York Jets: Drafting Armand Membou, Mason Taylor's starter potential, and more

The New York Jets are starting over, again. After firing Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, the team brought in a new head coach and general manager, and eventually a new starting quarterback. Yet despite the dismal play on the field that results in hideous records year after year, the roster is not void of talent and the depth chart has several stars.

The month prior to the draft, I mentioned that despite all the rumblings about the Jets’ love for Tyler Warren, I heard during the combine that offensive tackle Armand Membou was getting strong consideration by the team, and that’s exactly who they selected with the seventh pick. In my opinion, it was the correct choice. Membou is a large, strong and incredibly athletic tackle prospect that many believe can line up on either the left or right side. He was dominant for two years running at Missouri then looked sensational during combine workouts. He’s a little young, turning 21 in late March, and there may be bumps in the road. Yet as I stated before the draft, I believe that Membou will be the best offensive lineman to come out of this draft, and he fills a desperate need for the Jets at right tackle.

Before the second round started, I reported that tight end Mason Taylor was the player the Jets were targeting, yet there was concern he would not last to the 42nd selection. When he did, the Jets quickly scooped him up. Taylor is a polished prospect who fits the Jets’ system, and he has a bit of Sam LaPorta in his game, the dynamic young tight end that new head coach Aaron Glenn is familiar with from his time in Detroit. Taylor, like Membou, fills a need and is expected to be a Week 1 starter.

When Kyle Williams was taken by the New England Patriots with the 69th selection, the Jets turned to cornerback Azareye'h Thomas in Round 3, making him the 73rd overall pick. Despite signing Brandon Stephens in free agency to replace the departed D.J. Reed, the team still has a need at cornerback. Thomas is a large, physical corner with developing ball skills who played well during Senior Bowl practices. His 40 time of 4.58 seconds at pro day pushed him out of the top 60, yet Thomas has next-level ability.

The Jets had a pair of picks in Round 4, choosing receiver Arian Smith and safety Malachi Moore, players with contrasting styles. Smith is an explosive athlete with next-level speed and the ability to stretch the field vertically. What he lacks is consistent pass-catching hands, as Smith dropped a lot of passes at Georgia. Meanwhile, Moore does not have dynamic athleticism, rather he’s an instinctive football player with a polished game and is the type of safety Glenn will fall in love with.

New York finished the draft with a pair of picks in the fifth round, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa and edge rusher Tyler Baron, both coming from the Miami Hurricanes. Mauigoa is an undersized yet hard-working linebacker who gets the most from his ability. He’s a bit stiff and is more of a two-down defender who struggles in coverage. Baron is a playmaking pass rusher with exceptional athleticism who forces the action, when his motor is running. When on his game, Baron is impossible to stop, yet all too often he seems to be playing at half speed.

The Jets signed 14 UDFAs, with Donovan Edwards and Payton Page headlining the group. Edwards is an explosive back coming off a poor senior season. He plays fast, catches the ball well out of the backfield and has a chance to make the roster despite an already crowded depth chart at running back. Page is an underrated one-gap defensive tackle with great quickness and explosion. The Jets need depth on the interior defensive line, and Page has an opportunity to make the roster.

Grade - B: The Jets filled two immediate needs with good players in Armand Membou and Mason Taylor then selected a potential future starter at cornerback in the third round. All the Day 3 selections are hit or miss, though I’d gamble on Malachi Moore making the team as a nickel safety/special-teams player.

