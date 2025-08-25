Insider notes on South Carolina and Missouri: Draft grades for top prospects ft. LaNorris Sellers, Zion Young, and more

Missouri and South Carolina are two programs on the rise and teams that should surprise in the SEC this season. For Missouri, they need to replace several critical pieces but have a talented roster. The Gamecocks lost most of their defensive line and a play making tight end yet the depth chart is full of NFL prospects including possibly the first pick in the draft.

Ad

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina had five players drafted this past April, all from the defensive side of the ball. Three of them were selected in the second round. Over the past 45 years, the Gamecocks could boast having the first player selected in the draft on two separate occasions, 1981 and 2014. Next year could be the third instance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There’s a lot of love outside the scouting community for one Arch Manning, who has started two games in his college career, but for my money, there’s no better NFL quarterback prospect in the nation than LaNorris Sellers. In the day and age of RPO quarterback prospects who can beat opponents with their arm or legs, Sellers is the complete package. Though not the tallest, he has a stout, pocket-passer build and comes with terrific athleticism and arm strength. Sellers can make all the throws, in the pocket or on the move, and drives deep passes with a flick of his wrist. He drives passes through the tight windows, yet he also effectively sets up screen throws. He’s a powerful runner who barrels over defenders on designed quarterback runs and when he must leave the pocket and take off upfield. I also like his decision making as, for the most part, Sellers stays away from poor decisions. His pass placement needs to be improved, yet if the draft were held today and I needed a quarterback at the top of Round 1, I’m taking Sellers before anyone else.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nyck Harbor, an insanely athletic track sprinter with terrific size, is liked by many. It’s impossible to miss Harbor on the field, as his stature alone makes people take notice. He’s also very fast and has a burst. The easiest comparison is to former Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori, who was selected in the second round last April, but on the offensive side of the ball. Yet when comparing Emmanwori to Harbor, the safety was a much better football player at equal points in their college careers, as Harbor looks like a track guy trying to play receiver. Harbor has great upside, but he needs a lot of work on his game.

Ad

South Carolina usually has a plethora of talented defensive backs and can boast three next-level prospects on its depth chart. Judge Collier is a developing cornerback with terrific ball skills and speed. Jalon Kilgore, who lines up at nickel, is much the same, and he’s a cover corner who is rarely challenged by opponents. DQ Smith is a tough, between-the-numbers safety who displays resiliency against the run as well as the ability to defend the pass.

Ad

South Carolina Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 4.25 1st QB LaNorris Sellers 3So 16 3.76 3rd CB Judge Collier 3Jr 8 3.67 3rd CB Jalon Kilgore 3Jr 24 3.48 5th S DQ Smith 4Sr 1 3.36 6th WR Nyck Harbor 3Jr 8 3.27 7th WR Jared Brown 5Sr 14 3.21 FA RB Rahsul Faison 6Sr 1 3.18 FA DE Bryan Thomas Jr. 4Sr 46 3.09 FA DT Monkell Goodwine 5Sr 44 3.06 FA TE Brady Hunt 5Sr 80 3 FA TE Jordan Dingle 5Sr 5

Ad

Missouri Tigers

The Missouri program is on the rebound, as the school had consecutive drafts with first-round picks, which had not happened in a dozen years. The highlight this past April was offensive tackle Armand Membou being selected by the New York Jets with the seventh overall pick. It’s unlikely they’ll continue that streak in 2026, though the team has several quality mid-to-late-round prospects.

If there’s one Mizzou prospect who could make a leap up draft boards, it’s edge rusher Zion Young. An athletic prospect who makes plays in every direction of the field, Young is a disruptive force who bends the edge, makes plays in backside pursuit and chases the action in space. He’s quick and uses his hands well, displaying a variety of pass-rushing moves. Young has a long, thin build and is easily out-positioned by blockers at times. I like his upside, and he’s someone to watch.

Ad

I have safety Daylan Carnell rated much higher than the scouts I’ve spoken with and feel in the end he could be selected earlier than the fifth-round grade I stamped him with. Carnell is a large (220 pounds) defensive back who lines up at safety as well as nickel and effectively defends the run and covers the pass. He’s explosive and hard-hitting, and he makes a lot of impact plays. Scouts I’ve spoken with are not sure where Carnell lines up on Sundays, yet I feel he could be used at safety or as a one-gap linebacker and won’t be a liability in coverage, as he’s a fluid defensive back who does not show much stiffness in his game.

Ad

Junior Damon Wilson II is a quick, speedy pursuit linebacker who makes plays all over the field. He shows great range, covers a lot of area and is very explosive upfield.

Chris McClellan is a super quick interior defensive lineman who is primarily used at nose tackle for the Tigers. He can be a load to handle, and McClellan’s motor is always running. He doesn’t play like a powerful 315-pound nose tackle, and that’s an element he must add to his game.

Missouri Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.73 3rd DE Zion Young 4Sr 9 3.42 5th S Daylan Carnell 5Sr 13 3.38 6th OLB Damon Wilson II 3Jr 8 3.37 6th DT Chris McClellan 4Sr 7 3.36 6th TE Brett Norfleet 3Jr 87 3.35 6th S Marvin Burks Jr. 3Jr 1 3.34 6th C Connor Tollison 5Sr 55 3.31 6th ILB Triston Newson 5Sr 14 3.29 7th WR Kevin Coleman Jr. 4Sr 3 3.19 FA TE Jordon Harris 3Jr 86 3.18 FA CB Steve Hall 5Sr 0 3.18 FA S Jalen Catalon 7Sr 1 3.16 FA CB Tori Pride Jr. 4Sr 2 3.03 FA CB Drey Norwood 5Sr 12

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place