  • Insider notes on Syracuse and Stanford: Draft projections for Mark Petry, Collin Wright, & more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Sep 04, 2025 17:38 GMT
2025 ACC Football Kickoff - Source: Getty
Stanford is a program that’s been in flux recently and has had to watch as its best players and NFL prospects walk out the door after transferring to other schools. Meanwhile, a change of coaching seems to have done the trick for Syracuse, who turned in just their second 10-win season in more than two decades last year.

Syracuse

After a record of 10-3 last season, Syracuse had four players selected on the final day of the draft, yet it’s fair to argue all of them were underdrafted. On paper, the roster looks like it’s going to take a step back, lacking the quality and quantity of a year ago.

The top prospect for the Orange is big-legged punter Jack Stonehouse. The 215-pounder has a huge leg and kicks moonshots that get great hangtime and flip the field. He had 10 punts of 50 yards or longer last season and has a best of 64 yards, which he hit twice.

Mark Petry is a durable two-year starter who lined up at both tackle and guard. He’s fundamentally sound and anchors in pass protection, yet he’s a limited athlete with marginal upside.

David Reese is a terrific pass rusher who was a force for California much of the past two seasons. He’s a natural pass rusher who is athletic enough to play in space, but Reese is also an eighth-year senior who played just seven games during his initial five years in college. There’s a lot to unpack with Reese, yet he’s talented enough to take a look at.

3.386thPJack Stonehouse5Sr41
3.316thGMark Petry6Sr72
3.316thOLBDavid Reese8Sr7
3.287thSDuce Chestnut5Sr2
3.03FASDevin Grant4Sr23
2.98FATDa'Metrius Weatherspoon5Sr57
Stanford

The Cardinal depth chart has three last-day picks, with a pair that can be found in the secondary. Collin Wright possesses next-level size and plays physical football, but he must improve his ball skills. Wright does a terrific job outmuscling opponents to defend the throw, but he struggles making plays with his back to the ball.

Jay Green is a nice-sized safety who played productive football at Washington before transferring to Stanford. He played just four games last season before suffering an injury that shelved him the remainder of the year.

Sam Roush is a reliable pass catching tight end who gives effort blocking, but he comes with ordinary size and poor speed.

Stanford
GradeRndPosFull NameYr#
3.346thCBCollin Wright4Jr6
3.326thSJay Green4Sr5
3.287thTESam Roush4Sr86
Tony Pauline

Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.

Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season.

Syracuse Orange Fans? Check out the latest Syracuse depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Tony Pauline
