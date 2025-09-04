Insider notes on Syracuse and Stanford: Draft projections for Mark Petry, Collin Wright, & more

Stanford is a program that’s been in flux recently and has had to watch as its best players and NFL prospects walk out the door after transferring to other schools. Meanwhile, a change of coaching seems to have done the trick for Syracuse, who turned in just their second 10-win season in more than two decades last year.

Syracuse

After a record of 10-3 last season, Syracuse had four players selected on the final day of the draft, yet it’s fair to argue all of them were underdrafted. On paper, the roster looks like it’s going to take a step back, lacking the quality and quantity of a year ago.

The top prospect for the Orange is big-legged punter Jack Stonehouse. The 215-pounder has a huge leg and kicks moonshots that get great hangtime and flip the field. He had 10 punts of 50 yards or longer last season and has a best of 64 yards, which he hit twice.

Mark Petry is a durable two-year starter who lined up at both tackle and guard. He’s fundamentally sound and anchors in pass protection, yet he’s a limited athlete with marginal upside.

David Reese is a terrific pass rusher who was a force for California much of the past two seasons. He’s a natural pass rusher who is athletic enough to play in space, but Reese is also an eighth-year senior who played just seven games during his initial five years in college. There’s a lot to unpack with Reese, yet he’s talented enough to take a look at.

Syracuse Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.38 6th P Jack Stonehouse 5Sr 41 3.31 6th G Mark Petry 6Sr 72 3.31 6th OLB David Reese 8Sr 7 3.28 7th S Duce Chestnut 5Sr 2 3.03 FA S Devin Grant 4Sr 23 2.98 FA T Da'Metrius Weatherspoon 5Sr 57

Stanford

The Cardinal depth chart has three last-day picks, with a pair that can be found in the secondary. Collin Wright possesses next-level size and plays physical football, but he must improve his ball skills. Wright does a terrific job outmuscling opponents to defend the throw, but he struggles making plays with his back to the ball.

Jay Green is a nice-sized safety who played productive football at Washington before transferring to Stanford. He played just four games last season before suffering an injury that shelved him the remainder of the year.

Sam Roush is a reliable pass catching tight end who gives effort blocking, but he comes with ordinary size and poor speed.

Stanford Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.34 6th CB Collin Wright 4Jr 6 3.32 6th S Jay Green 4Sr 5 3.28 7th TE Sam Roush 4Sr 86

