With the NFL Draft just a day away, doubts about the future of quarterback Shedeur Sanders remain. The Colorado prospect is set to be a first-round pick, but his stock remains fluid, with no real certainty of where he's going to be drafted.
Options vary from the New York Giants (#3) to the New Orleans Saints (#9) to the Pittsburgh Steelers (#21). The lack of quarterback options in the current class could see the picks shaping in an unexpected way: Cam Ward is likely to go #1 to the Tennessee Titans, but it's anyone's guess after that.
With the Steelers desperately needing to add to their quarterback group, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac was asked by fans about the possibility of picking Sanders. When asked about the chances of the quarterback landing in Pittsburgh, Dulac responded:
"How low can I go?"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Mike Tomlin's team could end up with a new passer in the draft, but the situation makes it difficult to be Shedeur Sanders, even if he falls more than expected. Names like Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe are bigger possibilities to be available at #21; a trade down is also a possibility for Sanders.
Steelers could ease Shedeur Sanders problem if Aaron Rodgers signs as free agent
The situation with Pittsburgh could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. The franchise is awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers, who has said that he's dealing with problems in his personal life and isn't sure if he will play in 2025.
The Steelers' pursuit of Rodgers has been clear. If they sign the four-time MVP, picking Shedeur Sanders in the first round would become less of a necessity. As such, it would allow Pittsburgh to develop a quarterback with a high ceiling, but one who still needs development. Jaxson Dart is a great example.
After consecutive years of playoff appearances that ended in the first game, Mike Tomlin's team knows that it needs more from the quarterback position, but preparing for the long term is also important. As such, no team is under more pressure regarding its quarterback position than the Steelers, who need an answer.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.