Insider predicts $212,000,000 QB to face “major regression” in 2025 NFL season

NFL analyst Grant Cohn believes that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will have a major production decline in the 2025 NFL season.

On Friday, Cohn shared why that scenario would be the case.

"I predict Jared Goff will have a major regression without Ben Johnson calling plays. John Morton is the Lions new offensive coordinator and he's abysmal," Cohn tweeted.

This offseason, Detroit lost Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears, where he became the new coach. The Lions found his replacement in John Morton, who was most recently the pass game coordinator of the Denver Broncos.

Although Morton has a long coaching history, Goff, who signed a four-year $212 million deal in May (per Spotrac), reached new levels under Johnson's scheme and play-calling. It will be interesting to see whether he takes a step back just like what Cohn predicted.

2024 was a career year for Goff as he had career highs in completion percentage and passing touchdowns. He finished the year with 4,629 passing yards, 37 passing TDs, 12 interceptions and a completion percentage of 72.4%.

Will Jared Goff experience a decline in production in 2025?

Jared Goff had an amazing year across the board in 2024, which is difficult to exceed next season. However, that does not mean that he will have a disappointing 2025 campaign for the Detroit Lions.

Although Ben Johnson departed to the Chicago Bears, the Lions are still one of the best teams in the NFL and have several top stars on the offensive unit.

The running back combo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is arguably the best in the entire NFL. In 2024, they had over 11 rushing TDs, on top of their remarkable rushing yards totals.

In the receiving game, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam Laporta are among the best players in the NFL at their respective positions. St. Brown had over 1,200 receiving yards and 11 receiving TDs in 2024. Meanwhile, Laporta had over 700 receiving yards and six receiving TDs.

Goff has the talent around him to continue to play elite football in 2025, despite Grant Cohn's claims.

