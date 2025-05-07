NFL insider Albert Breer believes that veteran QB Joe Flacco is in 'pole position' in the Cleveland Browns current QB situation. While appearing on the popular 'Rich Eisen Show' on Tuesday, Breer made clear that there are too many QB's on the current roster for everyone to get playing time this spring.

"I think Joe Flacco has pole position here. I think there's such limited work in the spring and the rules are so strict about what you can and can't do, that it's going to be a challenge for them to find a way to make sure that everybody gets enough work to; A: learn the offense and B: be in position to compete when they get to training camp..."

Breer then continued by highlighting how Flacco and fellow QB Kenny Pickett have very similar contract situations, something that makes the situation an interesting one.

"The guarantees in Joe Flacco's deal and Kenny Pickett's deal are almost identical to one another. So, walking away from either guy would more or less have the same penalty. So, even though Joe Flacco gets the first snap in the spring, that doesn't mean Kenny Pickett won't get the first snap in the summer." (02:20)

Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns had Flacco, Pickett, and Deshaun Watson signed to the roster. However, in a surprising development, the club decided to draft both Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel and Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders in the selection process.

As a result, with five QB's on the roster, it is unclear what the future looks like at the QB position in Cleveland.

Who will start at QB in 2025?

At this time, it is unclear who will make the roster in 2025 for the Cleveland Browns, let alone start for the team. You could make a case for any two of the QB's to be released and not make the active roster on opening day.

Although Flacco is the most experienced and successful at the NFL level, it would not be surprising if the Browns looked at their rookie QB options to see whether they found a superstar in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Only time will tell who starts in 2025 for the Browns, however, it is evident that this story is one to watch this offseason.

