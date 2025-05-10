Insider predicts Browns trading one QB as Shedeur Sanders vs Dillon Gabriel battle heats up

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback conundrum. With Deshaun Watson very likely to miss the entire 2025 season after reinjuring his Achilles tendon, they stocked up on quarterbacks.

They traded for Kenny Pickett and re-signed Joe Flacco, then drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, creating a surplus at the position. And according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one of the rookies may have to go, as he explained on Friday's episode of NFL Live (from 03:05 in the video below):

“The Browns also look at quarterbacks like all positions, like currency, like value. They could trade one of these guys in August if they play well in the preseason, but they're going to give Shedeur Sanders every chance because... they felt good about him. They felt like he was a good person, that he’s accurate on the field. There’s some things to like.

“But he has to beat out Dillon Gabriel, because they were so surprised that the Gabriel dynamic and their courtship of him in pre-draft didn’t get more publicity. They, like, lowkey loved him for months and nobody knew it, and they drafted him two rounds earlier.”

Meanwhile, team insider Brad Stainbrook reported that Sanders outperformed Gabriel throughout the day:

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski speaks up on Shedeur Sanders-Dillon Gabriel competition

When asked about the Shedeur Sanders-Dillon Gabriel situation, coach Kevin Stefanski said he "wouldn't look into anything" after one day:

"I think you’ll see the whole weekend, going through the spring, we don’t pay too close attention to who’s in there first."

He continued:

"I think the guys are working really hard. It's been a really fun group to work with in the meeting room, out on the practice field. I think they push each other just by naturally being guys that work so hard and put so much effort into it."

He concluded:

"Well, I think the fun part is we’ve spent so much pre-draft time with (them). We’ve spent meeting time with them out of this building. We’ve taken them through walkthroughs and then they get to go do it in uniform... And I thought both guys did a nice job."

Neither Gabriel nor Sanders spoke to the media. Rookie minicamp will last until Sunday, May 11.

