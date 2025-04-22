Insider predicts "inconceivable" chaos for Abdul Carter if Giants pick Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 in 2025 NFL Draft

Abdul Carter is regarded as the best defensive player in this year's NFL draft. The Penn State star is projected as a top-3 pick, despite the high-caliber offensive players in this year's class.

On Monday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport spoke to NFL Network about the hypothetical situation of Carter falling down the pecking order if the New York Giants draft Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 instead of the defensive end.

"The fate of Abdul Carter, to me, is just as interesting as the fate of Shedeur Sanders," Rapoport said (1:32). "I'm gonna go back to you mentioning the Giants potentially taking Shedeur No. 3. If that happens, then something that could be, I think, inconceivable may unfold, which is Carter not going No. 3. I would say, probably, not going No. 4 if the Patriots end up going with an offensive lineman for maybe, Will Campbell.

"Does he slide to No. 5 with the Jaguars? Which, again, you never think would happen, and then does that set up a potential trade? I mean, how many teams in the top 10, would be willing to make just a small leap for a pass rusher, who is not just the best in this draft, but the best pass rusher in the past several drafts. The fate of Shedeur for sure, guys, is tied to the fate of Carter. If Shedeur doesn't go No. 3, the Carter probably goes to the Giants. If he does, it gets really, really interesting."

The Giants have been linked with drafting a quarterback this draft, even though they signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. However, it remains to be seen which player the Big Blue takes in the first round.

Since Miami quarterback Cam Ward is projected to go to the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 pick, and Travis Hunter is predicted to join the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 selection, the Giants' No. 3 pick could have a ripple effect on Carter if they draft Sanders.

Abdul Carter won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award in final season at Penn State

Penn State DE Abdul Carter - Source: Getty

Abdul Carter did wonders for his draft stock in his final year at Penn State. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, when he recorded 68 tackles (43 solo tackles), 12.0 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Carter helped the Nittany Lions reach the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they lost to eventual national champion Ohio State.

Now, the spotlight is on Carter, with many expecting him to go as a top-3 pick in this year's draft.

