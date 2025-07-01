Insider reveals 2 names on Steelers GM Omar Khan's shortlist after Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

In a surprising blockbuster trade on Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins, leaving a big hole at their secondary. As part of the deal, Pittsburgh also gave Miami a 2027 fifth-round draft pick and in return received cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith and seventh-round selection in 2027.

Losing Fitzpatrick leaves the Steelers rather thin at that position, even with a veteran like Ramsey. However, according to insider Mark Kaboly, general manager Omar Khan has two big names on his list of players to pursue.

“Sure, Tomlin loves Juan Thornhill, but to think that Khan isn’t interested in adding to the safety position with a trade or in free agency (Justin Simmons or Jordan Whitehead), you are mistaken,” Kaboly said.

“Ramsey is going to start. You don’t get paid as much as him and think there is going to be any kind of platooning with Darius Slay or Joey Porter Jr. With Ramsey able to play in the slot and safety, it makes this defense better."

Fitzpatrick is a three-time First-team All-Pro, who was the co-leader for interceptions in 2022, while Ramsey also has three First-team All-Pro honors to his name. The man that tied Fitzpatrick for interceptions in 2022 was the previously mentioned Justin Simmons, who is currently a free agent after playing a year with the Atlanta Falcons. He’s been a Second-team All-Pro four times.

Meanwhile, Jordan Whitehead is a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is a free agent as well.

In 2024, the Steelers gave up 228 yards passing per game, slightly more than the previous campaign (227.1).

Fitzpatrick not to blame for Steelers' late struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers stumbled their way into the playoffs during the 2024 season, despite losing their final four games of the regular season. In a Tuesday column by Penn Live, they said the Steelers' struggles late into 2024 was due to plenty of miscommunication in the secondary.

“Can’t explain it, it’s happening," Nick Farabaugh wrote. "We keep talking about it. Nobody is doing a thing about it. If nobody does anything about what they are supposed to be doing then we don’t have any room for it,” Patrick Queen said after their 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day 2024.

“The issues continued to pop up through the Steelers’ final two games, too, and this offseason, it was a massive focus for the Steelers. With the trade of Fitzpatrick, they hope the changes can be a charge toward their secondary being fixed once and for all.”

The Steelers finished the 2024 campaign with a 10-7 record, losing in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens.

