Insider reveals Bengals potentially plan to ditch Trey Hendrickson via draft

Trey Hendrickson does not appear to be on good terms with the Cincinnati Bengals, and there is a growing speculation that the organization may decide to move the defensive end if it chooses a replacement in the upcoming draft.

According to ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager, who recently appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Bengals might be more inclined to trade Hendrickson if they select an edge rusher in the first round of the draft.

“If the Bengals take Shemar Stewart, that suddenly makes Trey Hendrickson a lot more easy to get rid of,” Schrager said on Tuesday. "’OK, well we can at least go to bed knowing we've got a guy that we just drafted, he's gonna make way less, that we have to the utmost thoughts for.’"

Hendrickson finished the 2024 season with 17.5 total sacks — the most in the NFL. He has claimed that Cincinnati has not held effective interactions during contract talks, which has sparked rumors that the organization may want to move him.

The Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders have been mentioned as possible landing spots for Hendrickson, and they will likely be closely monitoring events on draft day. The Bengals are expected to immediately receive trade offers for Hendrickson if they select a quality pass rusher with their first-round pick, as Schrager mentioned.

Shemar Stewart, a three-year collegiate player for Texas A&M, is projected to be selected in the first round. However, it remains to be seen if he will still be available when the Bengals pick at No. 17.

Comparing Shemar Stewart's stats to Trey Hendrickson's

Shemar Stewart recorded 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in 12 games for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2024. Despite only recording 4.5 sacks in his collegiate career, Stewart was a disruptive force last season, notching 39 pressures.

The edge rusher may have the advantage over some of the other pass rushers in this year's draft because of his strength against the run game, which the Bengals will appreciate.

Although he showed remarkable prowess in college, it will be challenging for Steward or any rookie to match the 35 sacks that Hendrickson amassed over the past two campaigns.

In 17 games last season, Hendrickson recorded 19 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, 17.5 sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and 46 total tackles (33 solo).

