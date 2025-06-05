Insider reveals why Daniel Jones picked Colts over Vikings amidst Anthony Richardson's latest injury setback

Daniel Jones got a fresh start for the 2025 season. The former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback signed with the Indianapolis Colts, creating a quarterback battle with Anthony Richardson for the starter spot that should be resolved just days before the start of the season.
After signing a four-year, $160 million deal with the New York Giants in 2023, his career with the team went backward. He suffered a torn ACL that year, and in 2024, his performances led to him being benched. He struggled to recapture his best form and ended the previous season as a backup for Sam Darnold in Minnesota.
According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Jones had an opportunity to remain with the Vikings and play under Kevin O'Connell's friendly system. However, with similar offers coming from Minnesota and Indianapolis, he chose to play for the Colts, believing in a better chance to become the starter.
On Thursday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen revealed that Anthony Richardson has a shoulder injury and will not participate in next week's mandatory minicamp. With 17 games lost to injury in just two seasons, Jones' bet on a bigger chance to start in Indianapolis is already paying off.
Anthony Richardson's injury concerns once again a problem for the Colts
Entering his third season in the league, his development remains a work in progress. He has not made the expected strides when the Colts used the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft to select him.
He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 of the 2023 season and in 2024, he again suffered injuries and did not play a full season. He was also benched for one game after benching himself for a play for no apparent reason during a regular season game.
One of the biggest questions coming out of college was his lack of experience, with just 13 games in Florida. He continues to struggle with a lack of game time, and as such, there are fair questions on whether he'll ever fulfill his potential.
How much is Daniel Jones' contract worth?
The veteran quarterback signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the team.
Although most of his contract is guaranteed, he has a few bonuses added, with an extra $100k for each regular season win that he plays over half of the snaps, or $250k for a playoff win.
