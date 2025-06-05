Insider reveals why Daniel Jones picked Colts over Vikings amidst Anthony Richardson's latest injury setback

Daniel Jones got a fresh start for the 2025 season. The former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback signed with the Indianapolis Colts, creating a quarterback battle with Anthony Richardson for the starter spot that should be resolved just days before the start of the season.

After signing a four-year, $160 million deal with the New York Giants in 2023, his career with the team went backward. He suffered a torn ACL that year, and in 2024, his performances led to him being benched. He struggled to recapture his best form and ended the previous season as a backup for Sam Darnold in Minnesota.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Jones had an opportunity to remain with the Vikings and play under Kevin O'Connell's friendly system. However, with similar offers coming from Minnesota and Indianapolis, he chose to play for the Colts, believing in a better chance to become the starter.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On Thursday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen revealed that Anthony Richardson has a shoulder injury and will not participate in next week's mandatory minicamp. With 17 games lost to injury in just two seasons, Jones' bet on a bigger chance to start in Indianapolis is already paying off.

Anthony Richardson's injury concerns once again a problem for the Colts

Entering his third season in the league, his development remains a work in progress. He has not made the expected strides when the Colts used the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft to select him.

He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 of the 2023 season and in 2024, he again suffered injuries and did not play a full season. He was also benched for one game after benching himself for a play for no apparent reason during a regular season game.

One of the biggest questions coming out of college was his lack of experience, with just 13 games in Florida. He continues to struggle with a lack of game time, and as such, there are fair questions on whether he'll ever fulfill his potential.

How much is Daniel Jones' contract worth?

The veteran quarterback signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the team.

Although most of his contract is guaranteed, he has a few bonuses added, with an extra $100k for each regular season win that he plays over half of the snaps, or $250k for a playoff win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.