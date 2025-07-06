Insider reveals why Jalen Ramsey-Rams reunion didn't pan out as Dolphins shipped 7x Pro Bowl CB to Pittsburgh Steelers

Jalen Ramsey was traded by the Miami Dolphins on Monday, ending a saga with the veteran cornerback. Despite Tyreek Hill’s attempts to keep the defensive specialist in Miami, the Dolphins sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a pick swap.

Ramsey was linked with multiple teams before the Steelers and Dolphins completed his trade, including the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey defended the Rams and won a Super Bowl before joining the Dolphins.

A return to SoFi Stadium was reportedly in the cards, but the player rejected the idea of going to Los Angeles again. During Thursday’s episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," insider Tom Pelissero revealed that the Rams didn’t have the means to pay Ramsey.

"There were on-and-off talks, Rich, for weeks prior to this and part of the question was within the league, 'Would Jalen Ramsey ultimately accept a trade to go to Pittsburgh?'" Pelissero said. "He had never played in a cold-weather climate before.

"Of course, Jalen had his thumb on the scale in the previous trades when he went from Jacksonville to the Rams and from the Rams to Miami. There was a thought that LA was the most likely destination, but the Rams just didn't really have the cash and cap to pay Jalen Ramsey the full amount that he was due."

Ramsey spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He played 27 games, recording 82 tackles, one sack and five interceptions for 59 yards. The Steelers added another win-now player after trading for D.K. Metcalf and signing Aaron Rodgers.

Colin Cowherd questions Mike Tomlin's defensive obsession after Jalen Ramsey trade

While some think this was a big move for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Colin Cowherd wasn’t happy with the team’s decision to go after a defensive player. During Monday’s episode of his show "The Herd," Cowherd didn’t mince words against Mike Tomlin.

"So the Steelers can't stop spending money on defense," Cowherd said. "So this morning, what do you know, bounce around the league guy Jalen Ramsey, 26 and a half million dollars, the Steelers went and got him. Now, they did move off of Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"But Minkah is low-maintenance, seven million dollars a year cheaper, a leader in the room, not a bounce round the league guy, so the Steelers can't help themselves."

The Dolphins and Steelers have renewed expectations after a busy offseason. They will clash Monday, Dec. 15, in Pittsburgh in a Week 15 duel.

