  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Insider reveals Mike Tomlin's Steelers enquiring for $5,200,000 Saints star as trade deadline nears

Insider reveals Mike Tomlin's Steelers enquiring for $5,200,000 Saints star as trade deadline nears

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:09 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be inquiring about bolstering their receiving room before the NFL trade deadline.

Ad

According to a report from Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have reached out to the New Orleans Saints about a potential trade for wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed. Shaheed is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Last year, Shaheed signed a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension with the Saints. Thus far this season with the team, he has provided solid production with 22 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He finds himself on a struggling Saints team that holds a 1-4 record, and prepares to take on the New England Patriots, who are hot off an upset win over division rivals the Buffalo Bills.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Should he make the move over to Pittsburgh, Shaheed would find himself in a much different situation. He'll join Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh as the Steelers sit atop the AFC North division rankings with a record of 3-1.

Ad

Shaheed would have the opportunity to join the future Hall of Famer Rodgers in what is expected to be the final season of his storied NFL career.

Pittsburgh Steelers seeking first playoff win in eight years

NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a very interesting situation. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as the team's leader. However, it has been almost eight years since the club has seen victory in the postseason. Many believe that Tomlin could be on the hot seat this year, and suggest the Steelers organization could opt to go a different direction at head coach if he's unable to deliver on ending the playoff victory drought with Aaron Rodgers.

Ad

Currently, the Steelers are primed to do exactly that, as the team has been playing great football through the first five weeks of the regular season. With division rivals such as the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals all struggling with injuries and performance issues, the AFC North seems to be the Steelers' to lose.

If they do manage to punch their ticket to the playoffs, it will be interesting to see if the Steelers manage to make a deep run at a Lombardi Trophy with the 41-year-old Rodgers leading the offensive charge.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications