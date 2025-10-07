  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Insider reveals Sean Payton taunting Eagles and Philly fans after "career-defining" victory with unique tactics

Insider reveals Sean Payton taunting Eagles and Philly fans after "career-defining" victory with unique tactics

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:08 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos faced the odds in Week 5 against a dominant Philadelphia Eagles team. However, they held Philly to its lowest final score of the season so far to beat them 21-17 on the road.

Ad

It was an unlikely outcome, as Denver has already lost two games this year. Still, Payton's defense shut down the Eagles' run game and ultimately took home the win.

ESPN insider Peter Schrager spoke about the win on "NFL Live" in an X clip on Monday. He dived into the deeper meaning of the win for Coach Payton.

"They came to win that game, too," he said. "They went for two. They convert the two-point conversion. A lot of people at home are saying, 'Why are they going for two?' Sean Payton went in there to win the game, and it meant more to him. Grew up in Philly. Grew up in the area. He coached in Philly early on.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'll tell you this, they win that game, Monday Night Football, and they don't practice Tuesday. They don't practice Wednesday. It was a very unorthodox week. They practice Thursday, Friday, Saturday, just three days of practice."

He also commented on Payton's unique locker room leadership after the win.

"They were blasting Meek Mill in that Philly locker room after the game," he continued. "He wanted to make a statement and say, ‘We're going to play your music in your building.’
Ad
"And then on the way home, police escort usually just takes them right on the highway. He's talking to the driver of the bus, and he's telling them, ‘Hey, why don't we actually go down Broad Street and let them see the team bus come from the city again.’ This one meant more. I think this was a career-defining and regime-defining moment for Sean Payton.”
Ad
Ad

As Schrager mentioned, Payton has deep ties to the Philly area.

Sean Payton's deep connection to Philly

Sean Payton's connection to the Philadelphia region traces all the way back to his playing days in the 1980s. Among the teams he played for in 1987, he featured as a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Gladiators.

He later joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a quarterbacks coach in 1997 before moving to New York to be the Giants' quarterbacks coach in 1999. He also featured as offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2002, coaching names like ex-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and current Lions coach Dan Campbell.

However, that was the last of his run in the Philly region. He took the Cowboys' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coaching job in 2003 and never looked back.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications