Insider reveals Sean Payton taunting Eagles and Philly fans after "career-defining" victory with unique tactics

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos faced the odds in Week 5 against a dominant Philadelphia Eagles team. However, they held Philly to its lowest final score of the season so far to beat them 21-17 on the road.It was an unlikely outcome, as Denver has already lost two games this year. Still, Payton's defense shut down the Eagles' run game and ultimately took home the win.ESPN insider Peter Schrager spoke about the win on &quot;NFL Live&quot; in an X clip on Monday. He dived into the deeper meaning of the win for Coach Payton.&quot;They came to win that game, too,&quot; he said. &quot;They went for two. They convert the two-point conversion. A lot of people at home are saying, 'Why are they going for two?' Sean Payton went in there to win the game, and it meant more to him. Grew up in Philly. Grew up in the area. He coached in Philly early on.&quot;I'll tell you this, they win that game, Monday Night Football, and they don't practice Tuesday. They don't practice Wednesday. It was a very unorthodox week. They practice Thursday, Friday, Saturday, just three days of practice.&quot;He also commented on Payton's unique locker room leadership after the win.&quot;They were blasting Meek Mill in that Philly locker room after the game,&quot; he continued. &quot;He wanted to make a statement and say, ‘We're going to play your music in your building.’&quot;And then on the way home, police escort usually just takes them right on the highway. He's talking to the driver of the bus, and he's telling them, ‘Hey, why don't we actually go down Broad Street and let them see the team bus come from the city again.’ This one meant more. I think this was a career-defining and regime-defining moment for Sean Payton.”As Schrager mentioned, Payton has deep ties to the Philly area.Sean Payton's deep connection to PhillySean Payton's connection to the Philadelphia region traces all the way back to his playing days in the 1980s. Among the teams he played for in 1987, he featured as a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Gladiators.He later joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a quarterbacks coach in 1997 before moving to New York to be the Giants' quarterbacks coach in 1999. He also featured as offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2002, coaching names like ex-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and current Lions coach Dan Campbell.However, that was the last of his run in the Philly region. He took the Cowboys' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coaching job in 2003 and never looked back.