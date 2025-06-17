Insider reveals only threat to Mike Tomlin's $50,000,000 job as postseason drought continues to haunt Steelers HC

Mike Tomlin has been the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers for well over a decade. The Super Bowl-winning head coach has never recorded a losing season in the NFL, and he's one of the most respected names in professional football, with numerous players publicly stating their desire to play for him.

According to the Steelers Wire, Mike Tomlin is in the first year of a three-year contract that is paying him $50,000,000. It makes him the third highest paid coach in the league behind only Andy Reid and Sean Payton. However, the Steelers are yet to win a playoff game since 2016.

Pittsburgh Steelers insider, Ray Fittipaldo, believes it'll take a shocking run of form to threaten Tomlin's job in Pittsburgh remotely. Speaking on the Rothman & Ice radio show, he said:

"(Mike Tomlin is) as safe as can be because he is in the first year of a three-year contract that is paying him $50 million."

Fittipaldo continued:

"Unless something goes terribly wrong and they go 3 and 14, or something like that, which I do not totally expect, you are not going to hear anything about Mike Tomlin."

Mike Tomlin joined the Pittsburgh Steelers after impressing as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator in 2006. He has since led the team to 12 playoff berths in 18 seasons.

The pinnacle of Tomlin's career occurred in the 2008 season when he led the franchise to a 12-4 regular season record. They eased through the playoffs before securing a win in Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals.

What's next for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin is preparing for his 19th season as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. He'll look to improve on the 10-7 regular season record from the 2024 campaign. Last season ended with a disappointing loss to archrivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in a wildcard game.

Mike Tomlin has been hard at work on the training pitch throughout the preseason. The Steelers have been active in the offseason, adding DK Metcalf via trade, dealing away George Pickens, and recently signing Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal.

Next up for Tomlin is to introduce the rookies and veteran additions to the Steelers' culture. He'll be aiming for a deeper postseason run as the Steelers aim to end a record of one-and-done playoff appearances stretching back to 2016.

