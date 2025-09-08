Insider's 2026 NFL Draft stock watch: Risers and sliders after Week 2 games ft. John Mateer shines, Sam Leavitt disappoints

But for a few exceptions, Week 2 on the college schedule was another uninspired slate of games. We did witness a few competitive interstate battles and cross-conference contests and also saw several outstanding performances from NFL prospects on the scoring side of the ball. Included was a standout game from one signal caller who made his national debut.

Risers

#1 - John Mateer/QB/Oklahoma

Mateer was a high-profile transfer in the offseason, coming to the Sooners by way of Washington State, and his clash against Michigan was highly anticipated. Despite having two defensive linemen selected in the top half of April’s draft, the Wolverines field a talented unit whose brain trust is Wink Martindale, the Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator. Yet Mateer was more than up for the task, beating Michigan with his arm, legs and brain. He showed incredible poise and decision making despite Martindale’s relentless pressure, making the right choices when the Wolverines would send six or even seven defenders after him. His final numbers included 21 of 34 passing with 270 yards, one TD and one INT as well as 74 yards rushing and two more scores. The one flaw Mateer must correct is his pass placement, as he often overshot receivers or had them adjusting backwards to grab errant throws, yet NFL scouts had to be happy with the quarterback’s first display on a national stage.

Trending

#2 - Josh Cameron/WR/Baylor

It was a wild interstate affair, as Baylor came back from double digits on four different occasions to defeat SMU in double overtime, 48-45. There were several stars in this contest, but Cameron stood out. He led all pass catchers with nine receptions for 151 yards and two TDs. He made several important catches down the stretch of the game and forced SMU into a pass-interference penalty during a critical moment of overtime. Cameron possesses excellent size at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds while running a solid 4.51 seconds in the 40, a time he plays to on the field. He entered the season graded as a potential late-round pick, and in the early going he has solidified himself as a Day 3 prospect.

#3 - Harrison Wallace III/WR/Mississippi

I mentioned over the summer how shocked I was that Penn State let Wallace get away from the program, and thus far he’s proving to be a star for Mississippi. The Rebels beat conference foe Kentucky on Saturday, one year after the Wildcats upset Mississippi and knocked them from playoff contention. Wallace was a major factor in the Rebels’ victory and their offensive output that resulted in 30 points. Wallace finished with four receptions for 117 yards, averaging 29.3 yards per catch. In two games, he’s combined for nine receptions and 247 receiving yards. Wallace has outplayed teammate De'Zhaun Stribling, a transfer from Oklahoma State, despite being rated much lower by NFL scouts. He possesses the speed and pass-catching skills to be a third wideout on Sundays.

#4 - Brian Parker/OL/Duke

The Blue Devils were thumped by Illinois and added to the misery of their 26-point loss with multiple turnovers and dropped passes as well as receivers that could not make plays. Yet the team’s right tackle, Brian Parker, stood out. He did a great job protecting his quarterback and showed a lot of ability blocking in motion. Fundamentally sound, Parker held his ground against the talented Fighting Illini defensive front. He’s building a buzz inside scouting circles, and while Parker projects to guard or center in the NFL, he’s already receiving Day 2 grades.

Sleeper Prospect

#1 - T.J. Harden/RB/SMU

Harden could well be the most underrated running back prospect in the nation. Last year he led UCLA with 827 yards rushing on 156 carries (5.3-yard average) with eight TDs on the ground and also added 40 receptions. He’s now the primary back at SMU after his transfer and turned in a great performance during the loss to Baylor, rushing for 115-yards and three TDs. Only a junior, Harden is a well-built back who tips the scales at 215 pounds and plays with an explosive style. He runs through tackles and runs away from defenders, and he’s productive in all areas of the running back position. He has all the tools necessary to be a situational ball carrier on Sundays and could turn into much more. Harden presently carries a fourth-round grade on my board.

Small School Prospect

#1 - Max Tomczak/WR/Youngstown State: If the last name sounds familiar it’s because Max is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mike Tomczak and has NFL ability, like his uncle. Max catches the football, rather than throwing it as his uncle did at one time, and he does a terrific job. Well-built at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Tomczak is a surehanded wideout who runs terrific routes, which enables him to separate from defenders. After a junior campaign that included 73 receptions for 904 yards, he collected five receptions for 69 yards during the victory over Robert Morris on Saturday. Also experienced returning punts, Tomczak is a legitimate late-round prospect who could line up as a slot receiver on Sundays.

Sliders

Sam Leavitt/QB/Arizona State: Many outside the scouting community grade Leavitt as a first-round prosect, an opinion I’ve never bought into, and Saturday was another example of why. The Sun Devils went into Starkville and lost to an undermanned Mississippi State team, playing from behind from the start. Leavitt’s numbers were awful and included 10 of 22 passing for just 82 yards with one TD and two INTs. He never got the offense rolling or pushed the ball downfield. There’s plenty of time for Leavitt, graded as a late third-round prospect on my board, to correct the course, yet he may never be anything more than a solid college quarterback who does not project well to the NFL.

