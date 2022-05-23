NFL Rumors: Insider claims Browns should be concerned about Deshaun Watson as NFL asks for another meeting

The Cleveland Browns should be worried about their quarterback Deshaun Watson as the league seeks another meeting with him. Insider Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com said that the team needs to worry about the NFL asking for another meeting with the quarterback.

Pluto spoke about the lawsuits the Cleveland signal-caller is facing and how complicated it is for both the league and civil court system:

“This is a complicated case, both for the civil court system and the NFL. Something else is clear, this is an unsavory case. Among other things, Watson has used at least 40 different massage therapists."

He went on:

"Most athletes have very few therapists and doctors of any type whom they allow to treat them. Watson has a lot of explaining to do about why he was shopping for so many different therapists.”

There are currently 22 civil lawsuits, each filed by women who accuse the 26-year-old quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage appointments.

Pluto also voiced his disagreement with the contract that Cleveland gave Watson because of pending concerns off the field and a possible suspension from the league:

“Before the deal was done, I didn’t want the Browns to come near Watson because there are so many pending off-field issues and a possible suspension. Then you add in the $230 million contract, the highest fully guaranteed in NFL history. Watson also has a no-trade clause.”

NFL Rumors @nflrums #Browns Deshaun Watson has a $230 million dead cap number this season. #Browns Deshaun Watson has a $230 million dead cap number this season. 👀

Cleveland traded for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, giving the Houston Texans six draft picks, including first-round selections from this year’s draft, along with 2023 and 2024 as part of their trade with the Texans. The Browns later gave Watson a five-year, $230 million-dollar contract this offseason.

Browns fans' opinions on Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Introduces QB Deshaun Watson

Pluto noted that the trade upset some Cleveland fans, many of whom are women and diehard fans of the team:

“While public relations aren't everything, this move has upset some Browns fans. I’ve heard from them. Many of them are women who love the team.”

Pluto said he’s also heard from fans who are tired of having ineffective play under center and are willing to believe that Watson will become a top-tier quarterback:

“I’ve also heard from many fans who are sick of their team not having consistently effective QB play. They are willing to believe Watson will work through his off-field problems and becomes an elite QB. Winning will take care of everything, is their opinion.”

We’ll see what happens to Watson and the Browns in the near future, as the NFL appears to be nearing the conclusion of its investigation. If they hand out a lengthy suspension to the quarterback, it could have serious ramifications for a Cleveland franchise that has invested so much in him.

