Insider theory claims Aaron Rodgers "committed to the Steelers" and studying the playbook

Aaron Rodgers' final destination is still unknown, with the Steelers reported to be his primary suitors. However, the quarterback who was released by the Jets this offseason has yet to put pen to paper and is currently without a team. Other franchises, like the New York Giants, who were reportedly interested, have moved on with other options.
That said, life moves fast in the NFL, and Derek Carr's unexpected retirement announcement means that there is a chance that the Saints will also be looking for a veteran as their starting quarterback while they wait for one of Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler to make a definitive claim. If NFL insider Mike Florio is to be believed, though, that is a remote possibility, and Aaron Rodgers is but a Steeler in name.
The NFL analyst said that he had heard from a source that the former Packers and Jets quarterback will eventually commit to coming to Pittsburgh. Florio said,
“Someone who knows him [Aaron Rodgers], but doesn't know exactly what's going on in this case, offered a theory over the weekend... 1. He's already committed to the Steelers."
He then highlighted that Aaron Rodgers already has the playbook needed to familiarize himself with how the Steelers' offense is supposed to look. That was the second part of the hypothesis, which went as,
"2. He already has everything he needs to study the playbook and get up to speed."
The reason given for why the quarterback has not made it official is because of his disdain for the mandatory training camp, which he is reportedly against as something that is required as part of his onboarding. The theory concluded,
"3. There's a conscious decision made that he’s less of a distraction not part of the team at all, than he would be if he was signed, but not there for phase 1 and phase 2, because he's always been against phase 1 and phase 2…”
Aaron Rodgers' mandatory minicamp experience with Jets might support NFL insider's Steelers theory
Aaron Rodgers missed the mandatory minicamp last year with the Jets, and there was a media firestorm that accompanied it. It did not help when head coach Robert Saleh called it inexcusable, only for the quarterback to make it clear that he did not find those practice sessions important or materially different than any other part of the training camp. It might explain why he does not want the same experience with the Steelers and is delaying signing until it is over.
