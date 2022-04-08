“Josh McDaniels has never had a wide receiver like this since Randy Moss” - NFL insider thinks Raiders offense will be electric with Davante Adams 

The Las Vegas Raiders have added many key players and personnel this off-season. After firing Jon Gruden early last season, interim head coach Rich Biscotti took over head coach duties, but they elected to go elsewhere in the off-season looking for a new head coach. Las Vegas turned to long-time New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and made him their new head coach on January 31.

This will be McDaniel's second stint as head coach in the league. In 2009, McDaniels became head coach of the Denver Broncos following Mike Shanahan's long tenure. He finished 8-8 in his first season in Denver, but the following season he was cut after a 3-9 start.

McDaniels will now take on head coach duties for Las Vegas, who are loaded with offensive talent. Derek Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler, Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020, as did running back Josh Jacobs, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made the Pro Bowl last season. In addition, they acquired two-time All-Pro Davante Adams this off-season in a trade from the Packers.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

— Raiders get Davante Adams.

— Packers get a 1st and a 2nd.

— Adams gets a 5-year deal worth $141.25M.



— Raiders get Davante Adams.
— Packers get a 1st and a 2nd.
— Adams gets a 5-year deal worth $141.25M.
The money matters and is a big factor in the trade value. Full, full compensation for the #Raiders/#Packers blockbuster:

Peter Schrager thinks the Raiders offense will flourish with a receiver like Davante Adams.

Schrager said:

“Think about the Raiders like Hunter Renfrow was pretty good, too. And I think he's the ultimate number two to what Davante Adams is. And then you add in that I think Josh McDaniels is going to be pulling the strings. I have more confidence in Josh McDaniels than I do with Ken Dorsey and those guys and Joe Brady. I feel like Josh McDaniels has never had a wide receiver like this since Randy Moss was the receiver that he had with the Patriots back with Brady back then. And now to see them be able to use him. So I'm gonna go with Davante and Carr.”

When McDaniels was Moss' offensive coordinator, he had, perhaps, the greatest single-season ever for a wide receiver. In 2007, Moss recorded a record-breaking 23 receiving touchdowns, while adding 1,493 yards on 98 receptions.

The Las Vegas Raiders will compete in a loaded AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas had to make sure they got the right guy at head coach. Before this off-season, they had already competed in a tough, powerful division. This off-season, every team in the AFC West has added more star power.

Field Yates @FieldYates AFC West additions this offseason:



Broncos: Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory, DJ Jones



Chiefs: Justin Reid



Chargers: Khalil Mack, JC Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day



AFC West additions this offseason:
Broncos: Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory, DJ Jones
Chiefs: Justin Reid
Chargers: Khalil Mack, JC Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day
Raiders: Davante Adams, Chandler Jones

The Raiders added Chandler Jones and Davante Adams. Head coach Josh McDaniels hasn't had a receiver like Adams since Moss back in 2007 and should have a lot of success with Adams and Carr this season.

