Insider uncovers unique connection between Stefon Diggs and Patriots as rumors heat up before 2025 NFL Draft

NFL insider Ed Werder believes the New England Patriots are legitimately interested in signing Stefon Diggs.

Ad

Diggs is a free agent and recovering from a torn ACL which happened in Week 5. Although he likely won't be ready for Week 1, the star receiver can be an impactful weapon for the second-half of the season.

As free agency continued, Diggs visited the New England Patriots and Werder revealed a unique connection that links the two.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Interesting connection for the Patriots regarding Stefon Diggs: NE OC Josh McDaniels’ brother Ben is the Texans passing game coordinator and WR coach and worked closely with Diggs last season. A potential source of unique insight into the player," Werder wrote on X.

It is an interesting connection as the Patriots OC would have some insight into what Diggs is like in the locker room and facility. Whether or not that will lead to the receiver signing with New England is to be seen.

Ad

Diggs recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns before his injury.

Analyst hates the idea of the Patriots bringing in Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is a star receiver but his attitude has been put into question, which led to him being traded from the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

However, Diggs would be the Patriots No. 1 receiver. Yet, NFL analyst Travis Thomas of NESN thinks New England signing Diggs doesn't make sense.

Ad

"Where I hate it is I don’t believe he’s the right guy for it. It’s more of a personality trait," Thomas said on the "Boston Has Entered the Chat" podcast, via SI. "In other words, his best bet, listening to you describe the Texans, is to really stay there, to be honest, and rehab and come back to a team with a more established quarterback."

Ad

“I just think you have to be real careful when you’re trying to build a culture, and I keep using that word,” Thomas added. “But is a diva with a reputation and a history, these are facts, folks, a history of being a diva, is that what you want here?”

Thomas believes New England should look to pair Drake Maye with young receivers to build up together. He's also concerned about how Diggs will return from his torn ACL.

The Patriots have only added Mack Hollins to the receiver room this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.