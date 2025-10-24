"Investigate Carson Wentz for gambling": NFL fans grill Vikings QB over struggling massively vs. Chargers on TNF

The Minnesota Vikings had a rough Thursday, suffering a 37-10 shellacking at the Los Angeles Chargers. And quarterback Carson Wentz exemplified their struggles, covering just 144 yards on 15 completions, logging just one touchdown to Jordan Addison against an interception to RJ Mickens, and being sacked five times.

There was much fan outrage over his miserable performance afterward:

Lou “Hot Stuff” Sassole @lou_s67 Investigate Carson wentz for gambling @FBI

FireProofSpider @Burntt_Toastts I'd take a worse J.J. McCarthy over this Carson Wentz. Just get him the freak outta here.

Bingz @TheRealBingz Cam Akers is a better QB than Carson Wentz

"It’s time to wrap it tf up," one begged.

"For the love of God. I hope this was the last time Carson Wentz ever starts a game in the nfl," another prayed.

"Carson Wentz should never touch a football ever again even as a backup qb," another insisted.

Not a single one of the Vikings' offensive weapons reached a hundred scrimmage yards, with Justin Jefferson coming the closest at 74 yards on seven catches. The run game was particularly abysmal, with Aaron Jones having only 15 yards in his return from injury - one fewer than Zavier Scott. Jordan Mason, who had been starting in Jones' absence, was limited to a measly three.

The Chargers, meanwhile, got an explosive outing from Kimani Vidal, who rushed 23 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. Justin Herbert had a strong outing too, completing 18 passes for 227 yards and three scores - one each to Tre Harris, Ladd McConkey, and Oronde Gadsden II - against a pick to Josh Metellus.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell, Carson Wentz react to loss at Chargers

After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his thoughts. To start, he had just two words to describe what transpired: “outplayed” and “outcoached”. He added:

“That is not, in any way, shape, or form, our standard. …It starts with me. I did not have our team prepared to play.”

Amidst Carson Wentz’s struggles, fans have been wanting JJ McCarthy to take the field once again. O’Connell did not provide a specific timeline for the sophomore’s return but did hope that it would is hopefully not far off:

"If J.J. is healthy, J.J will play."

As for Wentz, he praised the Chargers’ defense for limiting his productivity - on top of the pain he had been enduring:

“Hats off to that defense. On a short week, I thought they did a really good job making it tough on us. Scheme-wise, they got some good players.”

The Vikings next visit the Detroit Lions on November 2. Kickoff is at 12 pm CT on Fox.

