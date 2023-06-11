Tom Brady's dating life has been the talk of the town ever since his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bundchen in October 2022.

Recently, reports suggested that Russian model Irina Shayk "threw herself" at the NFL legend during the lavish wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Italy last week. It was also reported that Shayk scarcely let Brady out of her sight throughout the festivities but the football icon wasn't interested in the model.

However, Shayk's representative Cheri Bowen vigorously denied these reports. She said:

"This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."

Irina shares a six-year-old daughter, Lea, with actor Bradley Cooper. However, the couple split in 2019.

Meanwhile, Brady has three kids of his own. His first son is named Jack, who he shares with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. He has two more kids, Benjamin and Vivian, who he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen finalized their divorce on October 2, 2022, after staying married for 13 long years. However, a few months ago, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Bundchen revealed the reason why she and the legendary NFL quarterback decided to part ways. She said:

"As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”

Multiple reports suggested that Brady and Bundchen decided to divorce after the former came out of his NFL retirement to play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both Brady and Bundchen have been linked with new partners since their split but neither of them has made any announcements regarding their relationships.

