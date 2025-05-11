Is Aaron Rodgers joining Nevillewood Country Club in Pittsburgh? Latest on 4x MVP's future amid Steelers rumors

On Saturday, it was reported that free agent QB Aaron Rodgers had become a member at the iconic Nevillewood Country Club near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ad

However, on Sunday, Sports Anchor/Reporter for KDKA-TV (CBS) Rich Walsh took to the social media platform X to clear up the latest news he was hearing on the ongoing rumor.

Replying to a post by an individual who detailed how Rodgers had joined the golf club, Walsh clarified that this rumor was not true. Outlining how he had been in contact with the Club at Nevillewood President Wayne Chiurazz, Walsh highlighted how this situation seemed to be nothing more than just a rumor.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This rumor is NOT true. I just spoke with the Club at Nevillewood President Wayne Chiurazzi, who said Aaron Rodgers did not join. The Club would love to have him if he does sign with the Steelers. It is true that Nevillewood is a beautiful Pittsburgh suburban golf course." the post stated.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The false rumor about Rodgers' golf course commitment seems to just be another example of fans and members of the media creating a story out of the ongoing Rodgers situation.

Since the end of the 2025 campaign, Rodgers has remained quite quiet about his future plans. He appeared on the popular 'Pat McAfee Show' a few weeks ago and highlighted how he was dealing with serious familial situations, something that has delayed his decision and taken his mind away from the game of football for the time being.

Ad

As a result, the media and fans alike have been quick to jump at any potential information, even if there is no truth or merit behind it, similar to the latest golf club story.

Will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Although he has not joined the golf club near Pittsburgh, the Steelers still do present Rodgers with the best, and most likely scenario to playing in the NFL in 2025.

Ad

The Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants all used considerable meaningful draft capital on the QB position in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Steelers did not. Instead, they used their sixth round pick to select Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard, someone who is not expected to start the campaign as the starting QB.

With the Steelers deciding against selecting any of the big name QB's available in the 2025 NFL Draft, it appears as though there is a legitimate chance Rodgers plays for Pittsburgh next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place