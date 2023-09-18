Is Adam Thielen playing tonight vs Saints? Panthers WR's status explored

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen made his debut as a Panther last week in the team's 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Thielen was a game-time decision as he was on Carolina's injury report all week nursing an ankle injury.

He was healthy enough by the time kickoff time came around, but wasn't prodcutive in his first start with the Panthers. He recorded two receptions for 12 yards on his only two targets of the game.

Thielen practiced all week for the Panthers and was given an extra day to nurse his lingering ankle issue as the Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football for Week 2.

Will Adam Thielen play tonight vs. the Saints?

Adam Thielen will make his second start for the Carolina Panthers tonight. Thielen didn't show up on the Panthers' injury report. However, they will be without star cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a hamstring injury in the team's season opener.

The only starter on the Panthers' injured report list is wide receiver D.J. Chark, who is currently questionable with a hamstring injury.

It's good news for rookie quarterback Bryce Young that Thielen will be active tonight, especially with Chark's status up in the air. Young struggled in his Week 1 debut last week, completing 20 out of 38 passes for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Carolina Panthers vs. the New Orleans Saints is the first of two Monday Night games to kick off

Derek Carr during Tennessee Titans v New Orleans Saints

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season will feature a Monday Night doubleheader.

The Carolina Panthers (0-1) will host the New Orleans Saints (1-0), which will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The second game will feature an AFC North showdown, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) host the Cleveland Browns (1-1), and they'll kick off at around 8:15 p.m. ET.

Week 2 of the 2023 ends with a rare doubleheader, and it will resume Thursday night as the New York Giants host the San Francisco 49ers.