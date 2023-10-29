Ever since he entered the league in 2019, AJ Brown has been one of the NFL's fastest-rising wide receivers.

As a rookie, he immediately shone for 1,051 receiving yards - the most among newcomers - as the Tennessee Titans went on a surprise playoff run that culminated in an AFC Championship Game appearance.

Three seasons later, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he became a key contributor to their run to the Super Bowl.

However, Brown has also proven himself quite the cuckoolander. On Thursday, he echoed NBA superstar Kyrie Irving by implying that the earth is flat:

“Have you ever paid attention to rockets when they take off? I want you to look up rockets taking off, and see the angle it takes off at, and wonder why it never goes straight in the air.”

AJ Brown's theory on the earth and other beliefs

However, just over a year ago, AJ Brown said about the earth as very bluntly round:

AJ Brown answering what the world's shape is

Then again, this is the man who has denied that man has landed on the moon:

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown claiming that man never landed on the moon

He also thinks there are 13 months in a year - which is the time frame used by the Ethiopian calendar:

AJ Brown's beliefs on the calendar

AJ Brown on Kevin Byard joining Eagles: "Things are done differently around here"

Back in the gridiron, a Nashville reunion seems to be ongoing in Philadelphia, and AJ Brown is relishing it.

Almost a week ago, the Eagles stunned the NFL world by trading for top safety Kevin Byard - completing a trifecta of 2021 Titans (they signed free agent wide receiver Julio Jones earlier this month). During Friday practice, the two-time Pro Bowlers were seen chatting to each other. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brown revealed what he said:

“I told him you’re a winner now. You’re a winner now. Things are done differently around here. But enjoy it and just get up to speed. But he’s a great player. He won’t have no trouble to adapt.”

Byard is likely to make his debut in midnight green against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. The game will air at 1 pm ET on Fox.