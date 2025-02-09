Is AJ Brown playing tonight in the Super Bowl? Exploring Eagles star's status

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the top teams in the last handful of seasons and a major factor has been star wide receiver AJ Brown's production since joining the team. He has been able to do incredibly well in a run-heavy offense as he finished the regular season with 67 catches on 97 targets for 1,079 yards (16.1 yards per reception) with seven touchdowns.

This is his second playoff run with the Eagles, having bagged nine catches on 18 targets for 120 yards (13.3 yards per reception) with one receiving touchdown this year. He actually is one of the members of the Eagles who was on the team two years ago when they played the Kansas City Chiefs. He had a strong showing, finishing with six receptions on eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Let's take a deeper dive into the status of AJ Brown for Super Bowl 59.

Is AJ Brown playing today?

AJ Brown is going to be lining up as the Philadelphia Eagles' top wide receiver for Super Bowl 59, with no injury designation for the three-time Pro Bowler.

This is a game where the passing game is going to be needed as Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will likely focus on slowing down running back Saquon Barkley.

Brown has had two games with fewer than 15 receiving yards this postseason but really stepped up in the NFC Championship Game with 96 of his 120 receiving yards in this postseason.

AJ Brown's Super Bowl MVP odds

AJ Brown has one of the best odds to win the Super Bowl 59 MVP Award. Below are the odds for the top 10 players to win the award according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes (+120) Saquon Barkley (+250) Jalen Hurts (+330) Travis Kelce (+1400) Xavier Worthy (+3500) AJ Brown (+3500) DeVonta Smith (+6500) Kareem Hunt (+6500) Chris Jones (+6500) Marquise Brown (+7500)

