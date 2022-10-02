Is Alvin Kamara playing tonight vs Vikings in Week 4? 

Since the New Orleans Saints selected him in the 2017 NFL Draft, Alvin Kamara has enjoyed a productive career as a running back.

Kamara, however, just missed the Week 2 game this season because of a rib injury he sustained in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

As the Saints head into a Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, however, the Saints star could make a comeback to the field.

In the first game of the season, the Saints beat the Falcons 27-26. New Orleans has since suffered two straight defeats to the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his two games in action this season, Kamara has attempted 24 carries for 100 yards and no touchdowns.

The New Orleans Saints will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 2.

Heading into this game, Kamara was limited during this week's practice sessions, which raised questions about his availability.

Will Alvin Kamara play the Week 4 games against the Vikings, though?

Kamara was marked as questionable this week and will miss tonight's game. The Saints' star running back is nursing the same rib injury he sustained in the season opener.

Fantasy football updates & predictions

Fantasy football players who drafted Alvin Kamara will likely be confused as to whether to start him or bench him this week.

In the last game against the Carolina Panthers, Kamara had 15 carries for 61 yards and two receptions. Kamara still hasn't touched the end zone in the two games he has played this season.

In his last three games, he has five catches on 11 attempts.

The five-time Pro Bowler is undoubtedly among the top running backs in the league. But for this week, we suggest starting another running back instead of Kamara since head coach Dennis Allen has confirmed Kamara will miss the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Alvin Kamara timeline

The New Orleans Saints chose Alvin Kamara with the 67th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent five years playing with the Saints and has had a successful career with them.

In addition to becoming a Pro Bowler in each of his five NFL seasons and a two-time second-team All-Pro, he was awarded the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2017.

In 2020, he had his greatest season with 1,688 yards from scrimmage, 83 catches, and 21 total touchdowns. He recorded six touchdowns in a single game in 2020, becoming the second NFL player to accomplish the feat.

In the previous season, Kamara made 240 running attempts for 898 yards and four rushing touchdowns while starting 10 games. He had 47 catches for 1,337 yards overall, and nine touchdowns.

Poll : 0 votes