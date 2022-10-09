Is Alvin Kamara playing tonight vs Seattle Seahawks in Week 5?

Alvin Kamara has only played in two games thus far this year and not had exceptional games in either one. He's dealt with a few issues, most notably the rib issue that kept him out of last week's game in London.

With a good matchup against the Seattle Seahawks' run defense and an opportunity to get the New Orleans Saints a little closer to a .500 record, fans and fantasy managers are wondering if he'll suit up today.

Is Alvin Kamara playing tonight?

All signs indicate that Kamara, who practiced this week, will play. He nearly played last week and with another week of rest, it seems like the Pro Bowl running back is going to suit up tonight.

He was quoted as saying as much, per ESPN:

"The last thing I want to do is negatively impact the game. Just being all the way healthy and available on Sunday, that's my biggest thing. So that's why, obviously last week was kind of up in the air, didn't go. This week I'm feeling great, healthy, ready to roll. So I'm going to be out there."

He's still listed as Questionable ahead of kickoff at 1:00 pm EST, but he plans on playing and is more than likely going to be active.

Where is Alvin Kamara playing tonight?

If he's active, he'll likely line up behind his quarterback at the running back spot most of the game. However, given his receiving prowess, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him line up out wide for some passing downs.

Alvin Kamara Fantasy Update and Predictions

Most fantasy outlets agree: the star running back has an agreeable matchup today against the Seahawks. They have the 30th ranked defense against running backs on ESPN and the 29th on NFL, giving up an average of 28.5 to that position in PPR.

NFL predicts 15.04 points and ESPN has him with 17.7 points. Both would be very acceptable for fantasy owners this week.

Alvin Kamara Alternative Picks for your Fantasy Team

If he's active, then Kamara should not remain on your bench as he's an elite talent with a favorable matchup. That should not be benched in most scenarios.

If he can't go, then backup Mark Ingram has that same favorable matchup, so he's worth a shot, too. Raheem Mostert has emerged as the top back in Miami and with no Tua Tagovailoa, they may go run-heavy today.

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has emerged as the top back in the wake of Cordarelle Patterson's injury, so despite a poor matchup, he will see a lot of volume.

