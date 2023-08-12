Is Anthony Richardson playing today? Update on Colts rookie ahead of Indy's 2023 NFL preseason opener

It's Anthony Richardson time in Indianapolis!

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft to be their quarterback of the future.

Today, he will start for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 1 preseason opener vs. the Buffalo Bills. The news was announced earlier this week that Richardson would start over Gardner Minshew.

It isn't the biggest surprise that the Colts have named Richardson their starter, given his progress in training camp. The Colts' brass have been impressed by Richardson this off-season and have made it clear that he will be their guy heading into the season.

With the Colts being committed to Richardson, they want him to get meaningful reps with the first team in the preseason, starting with their first game.

It's unclear how much Richardson will play, but he could play anywhere from a series to a quarter.

Anthony Richardson confident in his abilities in the NFL

Anthony Richardson during the 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Coming out of college, Anthony Richardson was questioned by some around the league on whether or not he would excel at the NFL level.

He was often viewed as a "boom or bust" prospect due to his play style. Richardson is a big, athletic, mobile quarterback who has a cannon for an arm. He ran a 4.43 forty-yard dash and is 6-foot-4 and 244 lbs.

He isn't the most accurate passer, struggles with short throw accuracy and reads, and has to work on his mechanics in the NFL.

Despite having doubt from some, Richardson is confident in his abilities to succeed in the NFL.

“I know I can run. I know I can pass," Richardson told FOX59. "Whatever coach calls, I’m just gonna make sure I do my job the right way and just be consistent.’’

“I think I’ve taken a big step regarding everything, whether it’s chemistry, play-calling or even just recognition of a defense. I feel like I’ve grown a lot, but there’s still room for improvement. I feel like I can just keep on pushing.’’

Richardson will get his first shot at NFL action today with the Indianapolis Colts and we'll see how much more he plays for the rest of the preseason. He is one of two rookie starting quarterbacks (CJ Stroud) in the AFC South division.

