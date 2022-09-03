Is Antonio Brown still playing football? Latest updates on NFL free agent's future

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown's NFL career came to a crashing halt during a match against New York Jets last season. He had an epic meltdown in the middle of the game and walked off the field.

Brown is a player who has been involved in controversies for most of his career. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star is one of the finest wide receivers of his generation and still has much football left in him.

However, it's unlikely that fans of Antonio Brown will see him play in 2022. Still, we will cover all your fantasy football questions related to Antonio Brown below. Let's start by knowing what he's up to these days.

Is Antonio Brown still playing football?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Antonio Brown in 2010 where he spent nine seasons before quitting the team during the final week of the 2018 regular season. In March 2019, the Steelers traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders, but he did not play a single game for them and was released in September 2019.

The Raiders heavily fined Antonio Brown for missing his practice sessions and later argued with the team's general manager Mike Mayock.

Later, Brown signed a deal with the New England Patriots, and the following year, he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his former Patriots QB Tom Brady. Brown won a Super Bowl in 2021 while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown, even after playing 12 years of football, was among the best WRs in the league, but his actions in his last game became a nightmare for him. The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets in January took a bizarre turn in the third quarter when the Jets were leading by 24-10.

Brown took off his pads and uniform in the middle of the game and jogged through the tunnel while waving to his fans.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX



@JenHale504 Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines. Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines.@JenHale504 https://t.co/Jet6ofnNm2

The Buccaneers, not accepting what he did, immediately released him on the same day. Currently, Brown is a free agent and has not made it to any team's roster so far.

What is Antonio Brown doing now?

Brown has distanced himself from football to pursue a career in music. He is currently focusing on his music career and released his first rap album in April 2022 that goes by the name 'Paradigm'. Brown has been seen promoting his music and doing live events and shows.

Brown also entered a partnership with sensational rapper Kanye West in his sporting brand, 'Donda Sports'. Brown started his own real estate company, 'Booming Estates', which was named after his famous catchphrase 'Business is Booming'.

Antonio Brown's fantasy football update and predictions

As of now, it is very clear that Brown will not be playing in the 2022 NFL season. Last year, he was a key player in the league, but this season, it is best to skip him. If you are looking for a No.1 WR for your fantasy football team, then you should try to draft CeeDee Lamb, DJ Moore, and Michael Pitman as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat