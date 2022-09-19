Is Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger still playing football in 2022?

Ben Roethlisberger has legendary status with the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise. The Steelers never compromised with 'Big Ben' and kept him around for 18 years. However, Roethlisberger claimed the Steelers' general manager and head coach were ready for a change in the quarterback position after the 2020 season, but Mr. Art Rooney convinced him to stay.

Big Ben's 2021 season was less than impressive compared to his glory days. But he took Pittsburgh to the playoffs, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round 42 - 21. He showed his capability at 39 when he threw for 3,740 yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and ten interceptions. So where is Ben Roethlisberger now?

Roethlisberger is not competing this year as he hung up his cleats after the 2021-2022 season. The 40-year-old QB has had his share of playing football and is now looking forward to a new chapter in his life. He is spending quality time with his family and happily performing his duties of being a father and a husband.

For the very first time since 2004, Roethlisberger will enjoy the NFL season while relaxing at home.

When Did Ben Roethlisberger Retire?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger, after playing for 18 years with the Steelers, announced his retirement on 27th January 2022. Ben announced his retirement by posting a video on his social media account.

He thanked the Steelers and the fans for believing in him and talked about his family duties after his retirement. In the video, he said:

"The journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition. Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man."

Roethlisberger has won two Super Bowls in his career and retired with the fifth-most passing yards (64,088) in NFL history. He was also named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004.

Ben Roethlisberger timeline post-Pittsburgh Steelers

Apart from his family duties, Roethlisberger has other plans for himself. He's made appearances on radio shows, which eventually fired up some headlines the next morning. No, he is not starting his own radio show, but you are close. A new podcast featuring Ben Roethlisberger and a co-host who goes by the name Spence.

The podcast is called 'Footbahlin' and the news of its release was shared on Roethlisberger's Twitter account. Three episodes have been released, and each podcast is an hour long, where Roethlisberger talks about his playing days and discusses football. Sounds interesting, doesn't it? Well, you can catch all the episodes of 'Footbahlin' on YouTube.

