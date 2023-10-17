Is Bill Belichick leaving Patriots? Tedy Bruschi delivers surprising verdict on legendary HC’s future in New England

Bill Belichick is undoubtedly one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. His cold-blooded approach in both coaching and managing his roster(s) helped turn the New England Patriots into a dominant force in the 2000s and 2010s, netting six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances.

However, many argue that his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, had a bigger role to play in that stretch, and it was arguably proven in 2020. That year, the long-time Foxboro legend left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and proceeded to win his seventh Super Bowl, while the Patriots, now helmed by Cam Newton, failed to hit .500 for the first time since Brady entered the league.

Belichick rebounded decently in 2021, drafting Mac Jones and coaching him to a Pro Bowl and playoff appearance. But a third of the way into 2023, New England has regressed to a brutal 1-5 start, raising questions about his job security.

Former linebacker Tedy Bruschi thinks Bill Belichick may depart New England Patriots after 2023 season

As it stands, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a dilemma: does he keep Bill Belichick around and risk tainting his legacy? Or does he let the coach go and start anew?

Tedy Bruschi, a former linebacker who won three Super Bowl titles in the 2000s under Belichick, has a definitive answer: it could be wise for his former head coach to hang up the headset for good. On ESPN's Get Up, he said:

“I think Bill Belichick is considering it. And I also think Robert Kraft is the one that has to start to consider, ‘Is it time to move on?’ Because, right now, if they get a top-five pick, Mr. Kraft has to decide if Bill is the right one to take one of those three, four quarterbacks – whatever it may be – that you can possibly get and if he wants to start over with Bill.”

Tedy Bruschi: Bill Belichick should not chase Don Shula's win record anymore

It is well-known that Bill Belichick is second to Dave Shula for most wins in NFL history (both regular season and playoffs) at 330. He needs 18 more to surpass the record, but given the New England Patriots' current struggles, it is highly unlikely.

And that is another part of why Bruschi wants the legend to retire after 2023, as he said on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown:

"I want him to coach his ass off this season and get six, seven wins, all right? Have them playing respectable by the end of the season, and walk away. That's what I want my former coach to do. Don't -- Shula doesn't matter. You've got multiple Super Bowls over Shula. You're a better coach."

He would reiterate this point the next day on Get Up:

“I have always known Bill to only coach for meaningful wins, meaningful in terms of division championships, playoffs wins, Super Bowls. It’s shifted now. The meaningful wins are now all for him. It’s for the [Don] Shula mark.”

Ironically, Belichick may be on course for two more records: most losses, both regular season (Jeff Fisher and Dan Reeves share 165) and overall (Tom Landry has 178). Currently sitting at 157 and 170, respectively, he "needs" just eight more in each category to break both.