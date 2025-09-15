Is Brock Bowers playing tonight vs. Chargers? Raiders TE's status revealed for Week 2 clash

Brock Bowers has been in the spotlight for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Week 2 game against the LA Chargers on Monday. The tight end has been dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, and fans want to know if Bowers will play against the Chargers.
Is Raiders TE Brock Bowers playing tonight vs. Chargers?
As things stand, Brock Bowers is questionable to face the Chargers on Monday night due to his knee injury. However, Raiders coach Pete Carroll expects the TE to suit up for the Week 2 game.
Bowers did not practice on Thursday and Friday. However, he was a limited participant in practice on Saturday.
On Saturday, it was reported that Bowers had worn a brace over a sleeve on his left knee for the past two days.
"He (Bowers) practiced great," Carroll said Saturday. "He did really well today."
Bowers, however, said he would take each day as it comes after his only practice session on Saturday.
"I don't know, it's hard to say," Bowers said. "I'm just going to keep working out and see how I feel the rest of the day, tomorrow, and the next day. So, we'll see."
Bowers injured his knee in the second half of the Raiders' 20-13 win over the Patriots. He exited the game, and Carroll wanted him to return. However, Las Vegas' coaching staff opted to bring the TE back into the game.
Bowers is in his second year with the Raiders. He posted a rookie record of 1,194 yards and 112 receptions with five touchdowns last season.
Bowers is expected to play another critical role for Las Vegas this season.
Here are the key details for the Raiders vs. Chargers Week 2 MNF clash:
- Date: Monday, Sept. 15, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
