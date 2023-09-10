Is Brock Purdy playing vs Steelers? 49ers QB's status explored

Yes, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy will play in the team's opening fixture against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Purdy will lead the 49ers' offense as they start 2023 with a tricky game against the Steelers.

The 2022 "Mr. Irrelevant" is fresh off beating Sam Darnold and Trey Lance in a preseason starter battle for the QB1 slot. Sam Darnold starts the season as the QB2, while Trey Lance has been shipped off to the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday will be Purdy's first opening weekend game in his NFL career, and San Francisco fans will hope that it's his first of many as their franchise quarterback.

How did Brock Purdy perform in 2022?

Brock Purdy had a fabulous rookie season in the 2022 NFL season. Purdy was chosen with the last pick of the 2022 Draft by the 49ers, and he quickly became their third QB on their depth chart. Purdy had started the 2022 season behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, due to injuries to Lance and Jimmy G, Purdy became a starter for the 49ers by week 13. That was all the jet fuel he needed to take off, and the Iowa State QB went on a tear.

He tossed at least two touchdowns in seven consecutive games, leading the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game. The Francisco 49ers lost the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, partly due to an injury sustained by Purdy.

However, despite the disappointment of how the season ended, 2022 couldn't be described as anything less than a great success for both Purdy and the team that drafted him.

Brock Purdy ended the regular season throwing for 1,374 passing yards for 13 TDs and four picks, leading the 49ers to the second seed in the playoffs. He was a runner-up in the race for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, behind eventual winner Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets.

What to expect from Brock Purdy in 2023

The QB1 drama is over, and Kyle Shanahan has made his decision. Brock Purdy is the 49ers' franchise quarterback of now and the future. The newfound stability at QB should help Purdy play even better than he did last season, as it's clear that the former seventh-round pick has the backing of his organization.

Kyle Shanahan's offense is arguably the most QB-friendly in the league, so you can expect Purdy to put up stellar numbers in 2023. Yes, Sam Darnold will be sniping at his heels all season long, but if he plays as well as he did to close out the 2022 regular season, we could see a Pro Bowl-caliber season from 2022's so-called Mr. Irrelevant.