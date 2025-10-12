"Is that Bruno Mars?": NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's outfit for Browns' rivalry game vs. Steelers

Dillon Gabriel will make his second start for the Browns on Sunday, and his first in a rivalry game. Cleveland is scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.The team's X account posted a video showing Gabriel arriving at the stadium. He wore a navy blue jacket with a brown corduroy collar over a white T-shirt and loose-fitting stone-washed pants.Fans shared their reactions to the clip.&quot;Two thrown picks loading,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Is that Bruno Mars?&quot; another fan said.&quot;Bet he’s jamming to Israel Kamakawiwoʻole,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Naming my next child Dillon Gabriel the 2nd if he somehow pulls off what seems like another impossible win in Pittsburgh,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Lookin like a middle school kid that’s bout to get his lunch taken,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Gotta know what my guy is listening to pre game. Like we bumping Sexyy Red, or we listening to Hawaiian Reggae music?&quot; one fan tweeted.Gabriel, selected with a third-round pick in April's draft, was decent in his first start last week. He stayed clear of significant errors and had 19 completions for 190 yards and two touchdowns.However, despite the rookie's encouraging performance, the Browns lost to the Minnesota Vikings in London 21-17.Gabriel will face one of the NFL's most seasoned defenses at Acrisure Stadium, a venue where Cleveland has only won once since 2004.His backup for Week 6 will be Shedeur Sanders, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Friday.How to watch Dillon Gabriel and the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon?The Cleveland Browns are coming off a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and a demanding journey to London. The game was the team's fourth loss in five games and the 10th consecutive game the Browns failed to score more than 17 points.Meanwhile, the Steelers are refreshed following a bye in Week 5, placing them in a favorable position for Sunday's matchup. Under Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh has a 14-4 record in post-bye week games, including eight consecutive victories.The AFC North divisional game is set to begin at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET. The game's broadcasting crew will consist of Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (in-game analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).Fans can also watch the game via streaming, using FuboTV or YouTube TV.