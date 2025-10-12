  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Is that Bruno Mars?": NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's outfit for Browns' rivalry game vs. Steelers

"Is that Bruno Mars?": NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's outfit for Browns' rivalry game vs. Steelers

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 12, 2025 16:31 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's outfit for Browns' rivalry game vs. Steelers (image credit: IMAGN)

Dillon Gabriel will make his second start for the Browns on Sunday, and his first in a rivalry game. Cleveland is scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Ad

The team's X account posted a video showing Gabriel arriving at the stadium. He wore a navy blue jacket with a brown corduroy collar over a white T-shirt and loose-fitting stone-washed pants.

Fans shared their reactions to the clip.

"Two thrown picks loading," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Is that Bruno Mars?" another fan said.
"Bet he’s jamming to Israel Kamakawiwoʻole," a fan wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Naming my next child Dillon Gabriel the 2nd if he somehow pulls off what seems like another impossible win in Pittsburgh," one fan commented.
"Lookin like a middle school kid that’s bout to get his lunch taken," another fan commented.
"Gotta know what my guy is listening to pre game. Like we bumping Sexyy Red, or we listening to Hawaiian Reggae music?" one fan tweeted.
Ad

Gabriel, selected with a third-round pick in April's draft, was decent in his first start last week. He stayed clear of significant errors and had 19 completions for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

However, despite the rookie's encouraging performance, the Browns lost to the Minnesota Vikings in London 21-17.

Gabriel will face one of the NFL's most seasoned defenses at Acrisure Stadium, a venue where Cleveland has only won once since 2004.

His backup for Week 6 will be Shedeur Sanders, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Friday.

Ad
Ad

How to watch Dillon Gabriel and the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon?

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and a demanding journey to London. The game was the team's fourth loss in five games and the 10th consecutive game the Browns failed to score more than 17 points.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Steelers are refreshed following a bye in Week 5, placing them in a favorable position for Sunday's matchup. Under Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh has a 14-4 record in post-bye week games, including eight consecutive victories.

The AFC North divisional game is set to begin at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET. The game's broadcasting crew will consist of Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (in-game analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

Fans can also watch the game via streaming, using FuboTV or YouTube TV.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications