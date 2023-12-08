Is Calvin Austin III related to Tavon Austin? Exploring Steelers WR’s family

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Calvin Austin III 138th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has grown to be a component of the offense for the team this year.

Calvin's fellow wide receiver in the NFL, Tavon Austin, who is a free agent, has the same last name. Given that both guys are explosive receivers, it's reasonable for fans to speculate that they may be related. Nevertheless, there appears to be no family connection between the two wide receivers.

In Mar. 1999, Calvin Austin III was born to Calvin Austin II and Mimi Austin. He was brought up in Memphis, TN, and went to Harding Academy. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has four sisters: Naomi Pearl, Bella Rose, Cami Bea and Claudia-Ruthie.

Tavon Austin, meanwhile, was born in Mar. 1990 in Baltimore, Maryland. At the Dunbar High School in Baltimore, Maryland, he participated in three different sports: track, basketball and football.

Austin began his high school football career as a running back, amassing 790 career points, 123 touchdowns, 9,258 total offensive yards and 7,962 rushing yards, setting records for the state.

Calvin Austin III and Tavon Austin's NFL timelines

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Memphis native Calvin Austin in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was unable to play in the league during his rookie season due to a foot ailment.

Since then, the young receiver has been a part of the Steelers offense after being promoted to the 53-man roster for the 2023 campaign.

Meanwhile, from 2009 until 2012, Tavon Austin played collegiate football at West Virginia. In the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, he was chosen as the eighth overall choice by the St. Louis Rams.

During his five seasons with the Rams, the wide receiver did not live up to his pre-draft hype. In his five years with the Rams, he rushed for 1,238 yards and nine TDs on 184 carries, catching 194 passes for 1,689 yards and 12 TDs.

Since he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, Tavon has not participated in an NFL regular-season game. He was traded from the Rams to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and has been a member of many clubs, including the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.