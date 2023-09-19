Is Cam Akers worth keeping? Fantasy projection for disgruntled Rams RB amid trade rumors

Over the last few years, Cam Akers fantasy owners have been walloped with tough times. Between injuries and holdouts, the running back has certainly placed owners through a lot.

Now, with his days in Los Angeles seemingly numbered, his fantasy value is completely up in the air. Is Cam Akers a good pick this year and when could owners see a return on investing in him?

Is Cam Akers a good fantasy pick?

Cam Akers at Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams Practice & Media Day

The running back got 22 carries in Week 1 and missed Week 2 as a healthy scratch. In other words, he was a bellcow one week and a ghost in the next. At this point, it appears Kyren Williams has ripped the backfield away from Akers. Meaning, even if he sticks with the Rams after all of this drama is over, his contribution might be much more limited.

Week 1 only netted him 29 yards for a 1.3 yards per carry average, which is unacceptable. Kyren Williams, in the same game, earned 52 yards, 3.5 yards per carry, and two touchdowns. At this point, unless the running back position is a wasteland and desperation is a factor, there are much better options out there even at backup running back.

Even if a team takes the plunge on him, it could take some time for his to settle into the offense, further hampering his ability to contribute in the short term.

How long will Cam Akers be out of action for?

Cam Akers at San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

At this point, Akers' fate is completely up in the air. He was a healthy scratch last week and is currently on the trade block. There's a couple of ways the future could play out. One way could be that Akers finds a new home away from the Matthew Stafford offense immediately and starts learning the new one. He likely would be out of action for a couple of weeks as he learns the offense.

It also could take the team a while to find a new home, so add on extra time there as well. Lastly, the team could find no suitors and Akers could be forced to return to the lineup. However, the Los Angeles Rams are likely in no hurry with Kyren Williams taking off with the team. Meaning, they could keep him out past Cooper Kupp's expected Week 5 return date all the way until the trade deadline at the end of October.