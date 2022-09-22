Is Carson Wentz a good fantasy pick in 2022?

The Indianapolis Colts traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders during the offseason. Wentz had a decent outing last season, and some will be considering him for their fantasy teams this season.

The former Colts quarterback finds himself in a less pressurized situation, which could help bring the best out of him this campaign. So far, Wentz has led the Commanders to a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

He has put in decent performances in the first two games, and that could tempt many people to get him on their fantasy teams. But is Carson Wentz a good option for your fantasy team?

Is Carson Wentz a good fantasy pick?

Wentz catches a lot of flak from a lot of people in NFL circles, fans and analysts alike. Sometimes it's understandable, but mostly it's a little unfair. He is a dependable option, but not as flashy and explosive as others like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert. Wentz does have a mistake in him (as does every quarterback), but he isn't scared of making big plays when required.

DeWayne Close @CoachDeWayneC Through 2 weeks Carson Wentz is top 10 in all passing stats except 1st down % where he is 11th. The last Washington QB to have this hot of a start is Joe Theismann... Let that sizzle in your spirit. Through 2 weeks Carson Wentz is top 10 in all passing stats except 1st down % where he is 11th. The last Washington QB to have this hot of a start is Joe Theismann... Let that sizzle in your spirit.

Wentz has thrown three interceptions already, but that's because he has played more aggressively for the Commanders than in previous years. Due to their more aggressive gameplan, bringing in Wentz for your fantasy team might be a good idea.

While he is not going to start for you if you have a top-10 quarterback, Carson Wentz is good cover. Not just that, but in favorable matchups he could well give you a decision to make.

Carson Wentz fantasy football stats

Carson Wentz, in two games so far, has thrown for 650 yards with seven touchdown passes and three interceptions. Last season, Wentz threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games.

Wentz has an unfortunate reputation for meltdowns in big games. This is something to watch out for. But he can certainly be an option against weaker sides. In those games, Wentz will likely produce good numbers, and that is what a fantasy team requires.

YPA 7.5 9th Carson Wentz ranks NFL RankPass Yards 650 2ndPass TD 7 t-1stFirst Downs 31 5thPasser Rating 100.3 8thYPA 7.5 9th https://t.co/kmAPreJnt3

Wentz will face the Philadelphia Eagles in his next game, the franchise that drafted him. We might see a great performance from him against the Eagles, as he will step on the field with a point to prove. The Commanders will then play the Dallas Cowboys, the Tennessee Titans, and the Chicago Bears. He then has a revenge game lined up against the Colts in Week 8. The schedule is not unfavorable for Wentz, so he could well put up some good numbers.

Getting Wentz into your fantasy team at this point in the season could be an inspired choice. He is likely to play well and that could be fruitful for your fantasy team.

