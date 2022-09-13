Is former Super Bowl champion Charvarius Ward still playing in the NFL?

Charvarius Ward is a 26-year-old cornerback in the National Football League who currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers. At the collegiate level, he played for Middle Tennessee and was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

Ward didn't play a single game for the Cowboys as he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the start of the 2018-2019 NFL season. That move turned out well for the cornerback as he won a Super Bowl with them in 2020.

Charvarius Ward played four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a regular feature in their secondary and had a great time with them.

In March 2022, Ward signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the team that he defeated to win the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. He made his debut for the 49ers in Week 1's loss against the Chicago Bears.

karan @905Kar That rep from Charvarius Ward was the best coverage a 49ers corner has played downfield in at least a year That rep from Charvarius Ward was the best coverage a 49ers corner has played downfield in at least a year

The 49ers gave him a good contract, and are hoping to make their team stronger. Ward will also look to fulfill his potential with the 49ers, and help them win a Super Bowl.

A lookback at the career of Charvarius Ward

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Following his arrival from the Dallas Cowboys, Ward played 13 games in his rookie season with the Chiefs. During those 13 games, he recorded 26 tackles and 4 assists. Unfortunately, he didn't record any interceptions in his rookie season in the league.

In his sophomore year in the league, Charvarius Ward played 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 56 tackles with 18 assists. He also had two interceptions in his second season in the league. (Source: StatsMuse)

Ward played 14 games in the third season of his career and recorded 38 tackles with 11 assists. He also had 1.0 sacks in the season that he won the Super Bowl.

Last season, the former Chiefs cornerback played 13 games and recorded 48 tackles with 19 assists. He also had two interceptions in his last season with the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs made the decision to let go of their stars in their secondary. Both Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward left as free agents, and joined the Saints & 49ers respectively.

Over the course of his career in the NFL, Ward has played 5 seasons and has had 169 solo tackles, 54 assists, 1.0 sacks and 4 interceptions. The 49ers are a championship contender, and Ward would love to win another Super Bowl with his new team.

