Is Chris Carson playing tonight vs. Rams in Week 5?

Star Seahawks running back Chris Carson's status is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Rams. Carson is the Seahawks' star running back, and he is currently dealing with a neck injury.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seahawks' RB Chris Carson did not practice today due to a neck injury and Seattle said it is not expected to decide his status until before Thursday night's game vs. Rams.

Carson's issue is hampering the Seahawks' preparations ahead of a crucial divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are already missing talented runner Rashaad Penny.

That's why the Seahawks need Carson to take the field and play with his neck injury. In a short week, mystery surrounds Carson's participation in tonight's game, and it'd be a big blow if Carson isn't out there tonight.

Will Carson play in Week 5?

The issue bothering Carson is a herniated disc in his neck. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about Carson's problem in a press conference on Wednesday:

"His neck has just been bothering him all week, so we've got to see how he is on game day."

The comments about it being a game-day decision may concern Seahawks fans. Running the ball is a crucial staple of the Seahawks' offense. Carson has already rushed for over 200 yards at an average of 4.3 yards. Carroll continued to elaborate on Carson's issue:

"He has had kind of a long-term condition he has dealt with, and sometimes it flares up and sometimes it doesn't. We've tested him and MRI'd him and all that kind of stuff, it's no different than it's been, it's just obviously inflamed right now, so we've got to see if it quiets down."

Carson's neck is something he has battled with for a while. The Seahawks' medical staff and coaches will know him and his neck problems inside out.

It is hard to see how Pete Carroll and the staff will decide on Carson. He is a critical component of their offense, but he hasn't practiced all week, which may leave him cold and rusty for a Thursday night game.

Moreover, the Seahawks won't want to exacerbate the injury. The Rams are a stout defensive front, and a banged-up Carson may struggle to find running room against them.

The fact that it is a game-time decision suggests that the Seahawks staff are 50-50 on Carson's participation. Only time will tell, and it is a complex calculation for Carroll to balance.

Edited by Henno van Deventer