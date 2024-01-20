Is Christian McCaffrey playing tonight? Latest on 49ers RB for Divisional Round Playoff game vs. Packers

Christian McCaffrey is having another fabulous season with the San Francisco 49ers. The running back played a critical role in helping the team clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed, propelling San Francisco directly into the divisional playoff round.

McCaffrey posted 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 272 carries across 16 regular season games. He also added 564 receiving yards on 67 receptions, catching seven touchdowns through the air, putting himself in contention for the MVP award.

However, fans have been curious whether McCaffrey will feature in the NFC divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. The three-time Pro Bowler picked up a calf injury in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders and didn't play in San Francisco's regular-season finale against the LA Rams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Christian McCaffrey playing tonight vs. Green Bay Packers?

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

🏈 Get in the game with our NFL Playoff Predictor. Blend games & predictions, shape playoff outcomes! 🏆

Barring any late injury or setback, Christian McCaffrey will play against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. The running back participated in full practice during the week and will be ready for the crunch divisional round clash.

After straining his right calf in the third quarter of the matchup against the Commanders, McCaffrey exited the game and did not return. He was given a rest in Week 18 and got an extended time-out as the 49ers didn't have to play in the wild-card round.

The two-week break seems to have worked in McCaffrey's favor. The running back is set to return to action at a crucial time for the 49ers to help them in their postseason run.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers? TV schedule and live stream details for NFC divisional round game

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers divisional round game will air nationally on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analysis) will be in the announcer's booth, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters.

Fans without cable access can livestream the 49ers-Packers contest on Fubo TV.

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Stadium : Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Date : Saturday, Jan. 20

: Saturday, Jan. 20 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming: Fubo TV