Is former Packers LB Clay Matthews III still playing football in 2022?

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III is a third-generation football player in his family. His grandfather, Clay Matthews Sr., and father, Clay Matthews Jr. were also NFL players. Matthews III played for the Packers for ten years and later joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. But where is he now?

He played his last season with the Rams in 2019 and did not play in the next two seasons. He is not retired, but he is not currently playing in the NFL.

Matthews, in his eleven-year football career, has featured in six Pro Bowls. In the 2010 campaign, he made it to the First Team All-Pro, was awarded the Defensive Player of the Week (Week 2) and was also the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. It was his best season, and he finished second-place for the Defensive Player of the Year award. The winner was none other than Troy Polamalu of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clay Matthews timeline

Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers drafted Matthews in the first round as the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He played ten seasons with the Packers and recorded 482 tackles, 189 quarterback hits, 15 forced fumbles, 83.5 sacks, five fumbles recovered, and six interceptions. He played 143 games for the Packers and started 137 of them.

In 2019, the Packers released Matthews, and he signed a two-year, $16.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Rams released him a year later and since then he has been away from the football field. In a year with the Rams, Matthews started in all 13 games he played and recorded 37 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, eight sacks, and no interceptions.

What is Clay Matthews doing now?

Since he left the Rams, we have not heard much from him and it is difficult to figure out what is doing right now. He led a very private life even during his NFL career. Matthews married his long-time girlfriend, Casey Nobel, in 2015. They both keep their relationship very private and away from the media.

Matthews and Nobel's marriage was also very private and only close relatives and friends were invited. It was Casey Nobel's second marriage, and before Matthews, she was married to Peter Sarantos.

They both have two children together, a boy and a girl - William Clay Matthews IV and Madeline Joy Matthews. William is the eldest and was born in 2015, and Madeline was born the following year. The kids have also been kept away from the media and not much is shared on their social media accounts.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far