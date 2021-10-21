Will Dallas Goedert play in Week 7 vs Raiders?

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is uncertain to take his place on Sunday when the Eagles take on Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Eagles are coming off a close loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night, while the Raiders are back on the winners' list after accounting for the Denver Broncos 34-24.

Jalen Hurts has the Eagles sitting on a 2-4 record so far this season ahead of their meeting with the Raiders. After pushing the Buccaneers all the way last time out, Philadelphia will be a little more confident about getting a win on Sunday.

Is Dallas Goedert available to play vs Raiders?

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is still on the team's COVID-19 list as we head towards Week 7 of the NFL season. Goedert tested positive for the virus this week and if he has any ambition to play, then he will need to provide two negative tests 24 hours apart to return to the team.

Should Goedert not provide the necessary negative tests, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will be worryingly short in the tight end room for Sunday. After the franchise made the alarming decision to trade its Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to fellow NFC team, the Arizona Cardinals, the only options for the Eagles at tight end are Jack Stoll, Richard Rodgers and Noah Togiai.

Hurts needs some help and some weapons around him. But after trading out Ertz and with Goedert likely to be missing, it makes Sunday’s game against the Raiders a tough proposition.

As for the Raiders, Derek Carr and the offense can put up some serious points, having scored over 20 points in four out of six games with three of them over 30. It looks unlikely that the Eagles are going to win a shootout on Sunday and not having Goedert is certainly not ideal.

However, that is looking increasingly likely for Hurts and the Eagles. The former Oklahoma quarterback will have to produce some magic to get his team the win on Sunday.

